Acrylic Acid Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024

Acrylic acid is an organic compound with the formula CH2=CHCO2H. It is the simplest unsaturated carboxylic acid, consisting of a vinyl group connected directly to a carboxylic acid terminus. This colorless liquid has a characteristic acrid or tart smell. It is miscible with water, alcohols, ethers, and chloroform.

Scope of the Report:

Acrylic acid market is mainly occupied by EU and Asian companies, the China companies’ product is relatively lower in quality and price, and it is shocked by the Japan, Korea and Taiwan product.

With the economic growth of emerging countries, the supply of acrylic acid remains tight in Asia, especially in China, as well as in North and South America.

The worldwide market for Acrylic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Acrylic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Basf

DOW

Nippon Shokubai

Akema

Formosa

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chem

Toagosei

Sasol

Hexion

Idemitsu Kosan

Jiangsu Jurong

HUAYI

Satellite

Basf-YPC

Sanmu Group

Shandong Kaitai

CNOOC

ChemChina

CNPC

Eastern Petr

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Acrylic Acid 100%

Acrylic Acid 80%

Acrylic Acid/Toluene

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP)

Dispersants

Flocculants

Thickening Agents

Adhesives

