Agriculture Drone Market: Rising Awareness Regarding Vast Benefits of Drones to Drive Market

Drones, better known as unmanned aerial vehicle is the aircraft without the human pilot. It has been into existence for long time and are used in various industry including mining, construction, military and agriculture. The agriculture use of drones have recently gained traction after the world started witnessing the tremendous growth in population leading towards the growing demand for food.

However, use of such UAV for precision agriculture has been in use since 1990s in some part of Asia-pacific, North America and Europe. These UAV were largely used for spraying pesticides, crops in farm area and are still being used for the same purpose in many parts of the world. The agriculture drone market is therefore the most attractive market that is expected to change the way farming was earlier done.

The global agriculture drone market revenue stood at US$ 293.6 Mn in 2016 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Major factor leading to the growth of agriculture drones market are growing awareness about precision farming, need to enhance the yield and government support to use advance technologies in agriculture. Drones are responsible for generating accurate data that can be helpful for farmers to monitor crop health, reduce the impact of climate change and efficiently detect weed.

The drones are also helpful in uniform spraying of crops and pesticide for better result. For instance Yamaha RMAX, which is probably the first UAV crop sprayer which has 2×8 liter spray tank has proved effective for precise small scale spraying. OPtim Agri drone is the joint project among local government, university and IT Company of Japan that has the capability to identify insects so that it can initiate accurate attack on those areas with chemicals. These benefits, among several others are helping farmers do effective farming.