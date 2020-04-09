Automotive Castings Market 2019 Global Key Players Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2025

Automotive Castings Market 2019

Casting is a manufacturing process in which a liquid material is usually poured into a mold, which contains a hollow cavity of the desired shape, and then allowed to solidify. The solidified part is also known as a casting, which is ejected or broken out of the mold to complete the process.

The global Automotive Castings market is valued at 7800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 13500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Castings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Castings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aisin Auto

Alcast Technologies

Alcoa

Alu Die Casting

Consolidated Metco

Dynacast

Wotech

Endurance Group

GF Automotive

Kinetic Die Casting Company

Mino

Ningbo Parison Die Casting

Ningbo Zhenhai Xinxie Machinery

NORTHWEST DIE CASTING

Pacific Die Casting

Rockman Industries Inc

Ryobi Die-casting Inc

Sandhu Auto Engineers

Sibar

Texas Die Casting

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pressure Die Casting

Vacuum Die Casting

Squeeze Die Casting

Semi-Solid Die Casting

Segment by Application

Commercial vehicle

Passenger vehicle

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Automotive Castings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Castings

1.2 Automotive Castings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Castings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Pressure Die Casting

1.2.3 Vacuum Die Casting

1.2.4 Squeeze Die Casting

1.2.5 Semi-Solid Die Casting

1.3 Automotive Castings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Castings Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial vehicle

1.3.3 Passenger vehicle

1.4 Global Automotive Castings Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Castings Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Automotive Castings Market Size

1.5.1 Global Automotive Castings Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Castings Production (2014-2025)

………..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Castings Business

7.1 Aisin Auto

7.1.1 Aisin Auto Automotive Castings Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automotive Castings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Aisin Auto Automotive Castings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Alcast Technologies

7.2.1 Alcast Technologies Automotive Castings Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automotive Castings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Alcast Technologies Automotive Castings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Alcoa

7.3.1 Alcoa Automotive Castings Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automotive Castings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Alcoa Automotive Castings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Alu Die Casting

7.4.1 Alu Die Casting Automotive Castings Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Automotive Castings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Alu Die Casting Automotive Castings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Consolidated Metco

7.5.1 Consolidated Metco Automotive Castings Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Automotive Castings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Consolidated Metco Automotive Castings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Dynacast

7.6.1 Dynacast Automotive Castings Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Automotive Castings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Dynacast Automotive Castings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Wotech

7.7.1 Wotech Automotive Castings Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Automotive Castings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Wotech Automotive Castings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Endurance Group

7.8.1 Endurance Group Automotive Castings Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Automotive Castings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Endurance Group Automotive Castings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 GF Automotive

7.9.1 GF Automotive Automotive Castings Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Automotive Castings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 GF Automotive Automotive Castings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Kinetic Die Casting Company

7.10.1 Kinetic Die Casting Company Automotive Castings Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Automotive Castings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Kinetic Die Casting Company Automotive Castings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Continued…..

