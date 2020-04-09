Baby Bottles Market 2018 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunies: 2023
A baby bottle is a bottle with a nipple to drink directly from. It is typically used by infants and young children when a mother does not breastfeed. A baby bottle is usually made from glass and plastic materials.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Baby Bottles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Due to global gradually slow neonatal growth speed, baby bottle market developed smoothly in recent years. At present, USA, Europe and China are the main consumption market of baby bottle. Developing countries in Africa, Asia and South America are emerging market and will be more important in future. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the baby bottle industry, while from the demand side; the current demand for baby bottle is growing.
At present, there are a mass of manufacturers in the market. Leading six companies in the market occupies about 22.90% of the market shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Pigeon, Avent, NUK, Playtex, Dr. Brown’s and Nuby.
As downstream demand grows and technical barriers become less, there will be a huge market space for baby bottle. To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of new entrants and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, baby bottle market will still be a market of fierce competition.
The worldwide market for Baby Bottles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 2310 million US$ in 2023, from 1520 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Pigeon
Avent
NUK
Playtex
Dr. Brown’s
Nuby
Gerber
Evenflo
Born Free
Lansinoh
Nip
Bobo
Ivory
MAM
Rhshine Babycare
Lovi
US Baby
Rikang
Goodbaby
Medela
Babisil
Tommee Tippee
Piyo Piyo
Amama
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Glass Bottles
Plastic Bottles
Other Bottles
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
0-6 Months Babies
6-18 Months Babies
Other
