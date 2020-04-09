Baby Travel Bags Market: 2019 Global Demand, Size, Growth, New Trends in Fashion, Brand Share, Business Development, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2024
A Baby Travel Bags or diaper bag is a storage bag with many pocket-like spaces that is big enough to carry everything needed by someone taking care of a baby while taking a typical short outing.
Increasing birthrate in emerging economies of Asia Pacific including India and China is anticipated to drive the demand for infant items over the forecast period. Rising awareness among the customers about infant nutrition, hygiene, and safety in the region will fuel demand over the forecast period. Continuous innovation among manufactures is expected to propel industry growth over the forecast period.
According to this study, over the next five years the Baby Travel Bags market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 480 million by 2024, from US$ 360 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Baby Travel Bags business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Baby Travel Bags market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Baby Travel Bags value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Backpacks
Shoulder
Tote
Segmentation by application:
Baby Boys
Baby Girls
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Sunveno
Skip Hop
Babycare
Disney
Ergobaby
Itzy Ritzy
MOMMORE
Ju-Ju Be
Parker Baby Co.
Hap Tim
JJ Cole
LeSportsac Inc
Bags That Work Ltd
Elodie Details
Storksak
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Baby Travel Bags consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Baby Travel Bags market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Baby Travel Bags manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Baby Travel Bags with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Baby Travel Bags submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Baby Travel Bags by Players
Chapter Four: Baby Travel Bags by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Baby Travel Bags Market Forecast
