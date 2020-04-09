Bakery Enzymes Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2017 – 2025

A shift in the food choices of consumers and their inclination towards ready-to-eat and packaged food products have been witnessed in the recent past, owing to the fast-track life. Increased awareness of health and wellness is encouraging the food and beverage industry to accelerate the pace of innovations to meet the needs of the consumers and prevent the use of emulsifiers. These demands have caused an upsurge in the sales of bakery enzymes, on account of its property to offer reduced flour mixing time, increased oxidation, enhanced machinability, good fermentation rate, and dough firmness.

With the rising demand to improve the texture and quality of the baked goods, bakery enzymes are utilized as an innovative solution in the bakery businesses. Governments of various countries are underpinning the growth of the bakery enzymes market by legislating stringent laws to advocate the use of eco-friendly and clean label products. As a result, the bakery enzymes market is projected to achieve affluent growth in the forthcoming years. Approval received for the utilization of bakery enzymes is expected to bridge the prevailing gap between the producers and the end-user companies, which is yet another growth driver for the bakery enzymes market.

Bakery enzymes producers are gunning for the growth of their business by developing novel technologies for achieving innovative power stability at an affordable price. In addition to this, they are endeavoring to meet sustainability and streamlined supply chain management, in the bid to stay distinguished in the bakery enzymes market. A host of these robust demand drivers are expected to transform the existing scenario of the bakery enzymes market by clocking a striking CAGR of over 5% by the end of 2028, states a report published by Persistence Market Research (PMR).

APEJ Remains the Fastest Growing Bakery Enzymes Market Through 2028

The market study on global bakery enzymes comprises of regions such as Western Europe, North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Latin America, Japan, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Eastern Europe. Among these geographies, APEJ is forecasted to procure a stimulating growth in the bakery enzymes market ascending from the rise in the government initiatives encouraging the adoption of bakery enzymes-based food products. The growth of the bakery enzymes market is further attributed to a large spectrum of products being launched in this demography.

Followed by APEJ, the growth of Europe can be attributed to the presence of manufacturing divisions for Pastry, Cake, Biscuit and Cookie, and Confectionery.

Carbohydrase to Contribute Massively to the Growing Size of the Bakery Enzymes Market

Another significant slice to the revenue of the global bakery enzymes market comes from carbohydrase, a bakery enzyme. It possesses high thermal stability, which in turn, is crucial for the bakery products. Owing to its widespread application in bakery products, it accounts for holding more than 45% market share in the APEJ region. As a result, APEJ remains the fastest growing region for the carbohydrase bakery enzymes market, which ultimately will tap the revenue for the bakery enzymes market.

Competitive Matrix of the Global Bakery Enzymes Market

The report includes a detailed analysis of the bakery enzymes market by observing the strategies of the key market players, which include, Danisco A/S (DuPont), Lallemand Royal DSM, AlindaVelco S.A., BDF Natural Ingredients, Amano Enzymes, Caldic B.V., Advanced Enzymes, DeutscheBack (Stern-Wywiol Gruppe), Novozymes, LEVEKING, BASF, VEMO 99 Ltd., Maps Enzymes Limited, Mirpain, AB Enzymes GmbH (Associated British Food), Corbion N.V., Puratos Group, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Engrain, Dyadic International, Dansico, Mirpain, and Kerry Group, among others.