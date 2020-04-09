Beta Cyfluthrin Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Beta Cyfluthrin Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Beta-cyfluthrin (cyano-(4-fluoro-3-phenoxyphenil)-methyl-3-(2,2-dichloroethenyl)-2,2-dimethyl-cyclopropanecarboxylate) is a relatively new compound and a third generation man made synthetic pyrethroid that is highly photo-stable, low odor, and provides rapid insect control. It is the active ingredient of insecticide formulations used to control a wide variety of pests on cotton, corn, sunflower and soybean crops. Like other pyrethroids, beta-cyfluthrin presents stereoselective interaction with a fraction of the sodium channels of the neuronal membranes, resulting in a prolongation of the inward sodium currents evoked in neurons by every incoming pulse of excitatory stimulation.

Download PDF Sample of Beta Cyfluthrin Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/274988

Scope of the Report:

Beta cyfluthrin is a kind of pyrethrins insecticide which was developed by Bayer in 1991. Beta cyfluthrin is widely used in agriculture and home deinsectization. The effect is better than other pyrethrins insecticide. In the global the main manufacturers include Bayer, Youth Chem, Liwei Chem, and Huangma Agrochem.

Global demand of beta cyfluthrin will increase to 912 MT in 2015 from 764 MT in 2010. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand of beta cyfluthrin demand will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 1.79% in the coming five years. In addition, similar with that of globe, the demand of beta cyfluthrin in China will increase from 455 MT in 2010 to 502 MT in 2015, with an average demand growth of 1.68% in the coming five years.

Compared with foreign giants, beta cyfluthrin e produced by Chinese manufacturers still has a certain gap. Chinese beta cyfluthrin manufacturers are dedicated to improving their technology and narrowing down the performance gap with foreign giants.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of beta cyfluthrin. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Beta Cyfluthrin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.4% over the next five years, will reach 34 million US$ in 2024, from 34 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Beta Cyfluthrin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Brief about Beta Cyfluthrin Market Report with TOC @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-beta-cyfluthrin-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ineos

Aoda Chemical

Zhongteng Chemcial

Hongxing Chemical

Weihua Chemical

Zhongchao New Material

Liyang Organo Synthesis Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solid type

Liquid type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agricultural uses

Home uses

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Beta Cyfluthrin product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Beta Cyfluthrin, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Beta Cyfluthrin in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Beta Cyfluthrin competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Beta Cyfluthrin breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Beta Cyfluthrin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Beta Cyfluthrin sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/274988

Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Beta Cyfluthrin Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Beta Cyfluthrin Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Beta Cyfluthrin by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Beta Cyfluthrin by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Beta Cyfluthrin by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Beta Cyfluthrin by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Beta Cyfluthrin by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Beta Cyfluthrin Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Beta Cyfluthrin Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Beta Cyfluthrin Market Forecast (2019-2024)

To Check Discount of Beta Cyfluthrin Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/274988

About Us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics””based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “”business research facilities”” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “”out of the box””developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]

”