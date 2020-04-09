Big Data in the Financial Services Market Growth Opportunities, Market Size, Upcoming Trends, Scope, key Players, Future and Forecast 2030

“Big Data” originally emerged as a term to describe datasets whose size is beyond the ability of traditional databases to capture, store, manage and analyze. However, the scope of the term has significantly expanded over the years. Big Data not only refers to the data itself but also a set of technologies that capture, store, manage and analyze large and variable collections of data, to solve complex problems.

Get Free Sample Copy of This [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-SNS-ICT-114499

Amid the proliferation of real-time and historical data from sources such as connected devices, web, social media, sensors, log files and transactional applications, Big Data is rapidly gaining traction from a diverse range of vertical sectors. The financial services industry is no exception to this trend, where Big Data has found a host of applications ranging from targeted marketing and credit scoring to usage-based insurance, data-driven trading, fraud detection and beyond.

SNS Telecom & IT estimates that Big Data investments in the financial services industry will account for nearly $9 Billion in 2018 alone. Led by a plethora of business opportunities for banks, insurers, credit card and payment processing specialists, asset and wealth management firms, lenders and other stakeholders, these investments are further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 17% over the next three years.

For more Information and Enquiry Click [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-SNS-ICT-114499

The “Big Data in the Financial Services Industry: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of Big Data in the financial services industry including key market drivers, challenges, investment potential, application areas, use cases, future roadmap, value chain, case studies, vendor profiles and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts for Big Data hardware, software and professional services investments from 2018 through to 2030. The forecasts are segmented for 8 horizontal submarkets, 6 application areas, 11 use cases, 6 regions and 35 countries.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

To Get Reasonable [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/discount/ICT/QBI-SNS-ICT-114499