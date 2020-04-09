Bio-Banking Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2023

Global Bio-Banking Market

Description

Bio-banking refers to the process by which samples of bodily fluid or tissue are collected for research use to improve our understanding of health and disease (see ‘Types of bio-banking sample’). Other information, such as height, weight and questions about things that may have a bearing on health (e.g. family history and lifestyle) may also be recorded at the same time, to provide the context for the samples. Often the samples are kept indefinitely or for several years, depending on the study, so that long term future research can be carried out.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Bio-Banking market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Bio-Banking market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Bio-Banking market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Bio-Banking.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Thermo Fisher

Beckman Coulter

Panasonic

SOL Group

Promega

Merck

Greiner Bio One

Chart Industries

Brooks Life Science

Tecan Group

QIAGEN

BD

Lifeline Scientific

Hamilton

So-Low

TTP Labtech Ltd

Biolife Solutions

DNA Genotek

Custom Biogenic Systems

LVL Technologies

BioRep

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Population Based Biobank

Disease-Oriented Biobank

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Therapeutic

Research

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Bio-Banking Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio-Banking

1.2 Classification of Bio-Banking by Types

1.2.1 Global Bio-Banking Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Bio-Banking Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Population Based Biobank

1.2.4 Disease-Oriented Biobank

1.3 Global Bio-Banking Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Bio-Banking Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Therapeutic

1.3.3 Research

1.4 Global Bio-Banking Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Bio-Banking Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Bio-Banking Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Bio-Banking Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Bio-Banking Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Bio-Banking Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Bio-Banking Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Bio-Banking (2013-2023)

