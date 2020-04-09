Cholesterol Lowering Drug Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Cholesterol Lowering Drug Market (by class of drugs (statins, fixed-dose combinations, cholesterol absorption inhibitors, ion exchange resins, fibrates, PCSK9 inhibitors, and novel cholesterol-lowering drugs)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Cholesterol Lowering Drug. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Cholesterol Lowering Drug cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Cholesterol Lowering Drug growth factors.

The forecast Cholesterol Lowering Drug Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Cholesterol Lowering Drug on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global cholesterol lowering drug market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Cholesterol, a waxy, fat-like substance is important for the preparation of vitamin D, hormones, and substances that helps in the digestion of food. Low-density lipoproteins (LDL) and high-density lipoproteins (HDL) transmit cholesterol all over the body. HDL cholesterol, also known as good cholesterol is accountable for the removal of cholesterol from the body through the liver. LDL cholesterol, also known as bad cholesterol, starts to increase cholesterol in arteries causing atherosclerosis. Therefore, managing a proper balance between them is important for a healthy heart. Too much cholesterol in the blood can stick to the walls of the arteries. Blood clots appear around the plaques when these plaques start breaking and this result into the contraction of blood vessels and reduced oxygen-carrying capacity. Lack of exercise, growth in the intake of saturated and Trans fat, consumption of alcohol and smoking are main factors contributing to the increased occurrence of high cholesterol levels in patients. Irregular levels of cholesterol also occur owing to the existence of more than one condition such as kidney or liver disease, diabetes, polycystic ovary syndrome, pregnancy, underactive thyroid gland and other conditions which enhance the level of female hormones and drugs which raise LDL cholesterol and reduce HDL cholesterol.

Factors such as changes in lifestyle, growth in the intake of saturated and Trans fat and tobacco smoking are driving the growth of the Cholesterol-lowering drug market. Further, heredity can also be one of the reasons for high LDL levels in people with family hypercholesterolemia that results in the growth of the market for the same. In addition to this increasing occurrence of diabetes, kidney or liver disease underactive thyroid gland and other conditions among adults and aged population are also the major factors boosting the Cholesterol lowering drug market.

Among the geographies, Europe is the largest market for cholesterol lowering drugs followed by North America. In Europe region due to the high prevalence of hyperlipidemia among the people drives the market growth in this region. Moreover, sedentary lifestyle among the people influences the chances of increasing the cholesterol level, which in turn, increases the cholesterol lowering drug market. Further, in North America region factor such as growth in the unhealthy genes and lifestyles of people boost the growth of cholesterol lowering drugs market.

Market Segmentation by a Class of Drugs

The report on global cholesterol lowering drug market covers segments such as a class of drugs. On the basis of a class of drugs, the global cholesterol lowering drug market is categorized into statins, fixed-dose combinations, cholesterol absorption inhibitors, ion exchange resins, fibrates, PCSK9 inhibitors, and novel cholesterol-lowering drugs.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global cholesterol lowering drug market such as AstraZeneca, Amgen, Merck and Co., Daiichi Sankyo, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Kowa Company, Ltd., AbbVie, Sanofi, and Novartis.

