Cloud-RAN Market 2018 Primary Research, Product Research, Trends and Forecast by 2023

A radio access network (abbreviation: RAN) is a part of a mobile communication system. It is the realization of radio access technology. It exists between a device (for example, a mobile phone, a computer, or any remotely controlled machine) and a Core Network (CN), and provides a communication connection between the two.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Cloud-RAN market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud-RAN market by product type and applications/end industries.

First of all, Cloud-RAN offers various benefits like reduction in cost of network operations. The three types of cost reductions are energy consumption, site rental expenses and operational & maintenance cost of network. These savings can be balanced against cost incurred on fibre optical cables required to meet fronthaul capacity and latency requirements. Cloud-RAN also enhances capacity due to coordinated multipoint and ensures speedy performance. Aforementioned benefits of Cloud-RAN architecture automatically increase the value of service to end-users. Second,the global Cloud-RAN market can be divided into different regions. Emerging economies of Asia Pacific will generate significant demand in the following year.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cloud-RAN.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Intel

ZTE Corporation

Alcatel-Lucent

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

BBU (Baseband Units)

RRU (Remote Radio Units)

Optical Transport Network

Servers

Processors

Measurement Device

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Network Services

Custom Services

System Integration Services

