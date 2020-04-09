Cloud-RAN Market 2018 Primary Research, Product Research, Trends and Forecast by 2023
A radio access network (abbreviation: RAN) is a part of a mobile communication system. It is the realization of radio access technology. It exists between a device (for example, a mobile phone, a computer, or any remotely controlled machine) and a Core Network (CN), and provides a communication connection between the two.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the Cloud-RAN market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud-RAN market by product type and applications/end industries.
First of all, Cloud-RAN offers various benefits like reduction in cost of network operations. The three types of cost reductions are energy consumption, site rental expenses and operational & maintenance cost of network. These savings can be balanced against cost incurred on fibre optical cables required to meet fronthaul capacity and latency requirements. Cloud-RAN also enhances capacity due to coordinated multipoint and ensures speedy performance. Aforementioned benefits of Cloud-RAN architecture automatically increase the value of service to end-users. Second,the global Cloud-RAN market can be divided into different regions. Emerging economies of Asia Pacific will generate significant demand in the following year.
The global Cloud-RAN market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cloud-RAN.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Intel
ZTE Corporation
Alcatel-Lucent
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
BBU (Baseband Units)
RRU (Remote Radio Units)
Optical Transport Network
Servers
Processors
Measurement Device
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Network Services
Custom Services
System Integration Services
Major Points from Table of Content:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Cloud-RAN Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)
Chapter Four: Global Cloud-RAN Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Cloud-RAN by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Cloud-RAN by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Cloud-RAN by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Cloud-RAN by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Cloud-RAN by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Cloud-RAN Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Cloud-RAN Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Cloud-RAN Market Forecast (2018-2023)
Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fifthteen: Appendix
