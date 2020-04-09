Coding Foils & Tapes Market to Register Steady Expansion During 2018 – 2028

Coding Foils & Tapes – Market Outlook

Global printing market is evolving day by day with new printing technologies, materials, etc. Consumer preferences have changed over the year from dull and unattractive graphics to modern eyecatching graphics. To win the customers, manufacturers are putting more effort on printing and graphics on their products. Coding foils & tapes are used as a marking medium in printing process on packaging products, invitations, greeting cards, envelopes, other consumer goods, electronics items, automotive parts etc. Coding foils & tapes are of two types: hot stamping foils and cold stamping foils. Hot stamping foils are further classified into: metallic foils, pigment foils, pearl foils and holographic foils. Foiling process is where a coding foil is placed between a die and a substrate (packaging product, electronic goods, invitations, greeting cards, book covers etc.). Foiling process can be classified into two types: manual foiling process and pneumatical foiling process. Coding foils & tapes are used in industrial printing. They account for a large share of the global industrial printing market. Packaging industry is the major end use industry, which extensively uses the coding foils & tapes in marking expiry date, manufacturing dates, price details and other inforamation on packaging products like bottles, cartons, bags, containers etc. Printing on consumer goods like sunglasses, apparels, footwares also use coding foils & tapes. Coding products comes in wide variety of colours and material specifications.

Global coding foils & tapes market dynamics are highly correlated with global industrial printing market. Global printing market is dominated by commercial printers followed by package printers. Coding foils & tapes market is expected to be dominated by package printers due to extensive use of hot stamp printing by packaging manufacturers.

Global Coding Foils & Tapes market: Segmentation

The global Coding Foils & Tapes market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of product type the global Coding Foils & Tapes market has been segmented as –

Hot Stamping Foils Metallic foils Pigment foils Pearl foils Holographic foils

Cold Stamping Foils

On the basis of stamping process, the global coding foils & tapes market has been segmented as –

Hot Stamping Manual Foiling Process Pneumatical Foiling Process

Cold Stamping (UV Curating)

On the basis of substrate, the global coding foils & tapes market has been segmented as –

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Wood

Glass

Metal

Textile (Fiber)

On the basis of end use industry, the global coding foils & tapes market has been segmented as –

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

E-Commerce & Logistics

Packaging

Automotive

Electronics

Textiles

Other Consumer Goods (pen, invitation cards, toys, books etc.)

On the basis of geography, the global coding foils & tapes market has been divided into seven key regions –

North America

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Japan

Growing consumer preference for attractive & glossy printing on products, which they consume on day to day basis is driving the global coding foils & tapes market. Coding foils & tapes market has largest share in the global industrial printing market. Hot stamping foils dominate the market compared to cold foils. Cold stamping is a new technology and penetration into end use industries is very low. One can’t compare both the stamping processes with each other because they have their own advantages and disadvantages. Cold stamping doesn’t need a gas cylinder, which is used for heating in hot stamping. Cold stamping has a very low maintenance time compared to hot stamping and as a result the production time can be reduced considerably. Unlike in hot stamping, the printer head need not be cooled down in between the stamping process in cold stamping. So, the throughput is high in cold stamping process. Cold stamping has its own limitations, it can’t produce the high quality glossy printing as compared to hot stamping. Limitation of UV curative cold stamping process is that it works with only limited number of colors. Textiles, automotive, packaging & labeling, consumer electronics, invitation cards are the dominant end use industries using hot stamping foils. Textile and cosmetics are expected to be the fastest growing end use sectors for global coding foils & tapes market.

North America followed by APEJ, is expected to dominate the global coding foils & tapes market. APEJ is expected to be the fastest growing region due to rising middle class population and improving economic conditions. China coding foils & tapes market is the major contributor in APEJ. Despite the economic slowdown, political turmoil and immigration crisis, Western Europe is anticipated to perform well during the forecast period.

Global Coding Foils & Tapes market: Key Players – Some of the key players operating in the global Coding Foils & Tapes market are – AG Foil s.r.o., Dollphine Pressure Print, ITW Security and Brand Identity Group, Henan Xinjunye Technology Co., Ltd., PB Holotech (I) Pvt. Ltd., KURZ Group, AG FOIL EUROPE s.r.o., Xinxiang Fineray Tech Co., Ltd., Foilmakers Australia (Milford Astor Group), Interfilms India Pvt Ltd., Rasik Products Private Limited, Crown Roll Leaf, Inc., UNIVACCO Foils Corporation, BRIDGE Foils (China), API Group, MAG Plastics (India), Rainbow Plastics India Limited, Shine Star Speciality Coaters Pvt Ltd., KOLON Industries, Inc., Murata Kimpaku Co., Ltd., Nakai Industrial Co. Ltd., OIKE & Co., Ltd., Nakajima Metal Leaf, Powder co., ltd., Samhan Co., Ltd., Katani Co. Ltd., Washin Chemical Industry co., ltd. and others.