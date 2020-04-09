Connected Cars Market by End Users/Application and Industry Research Report to 2023

Arcognizance.com shares report on “Connected Cars Market” report which provides the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

A connected car is a car that is equipped with Internet access, and usually also with a wireless local area network. This allows the car to share internet access with other devices both inside as well as outside the vehicle.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Connected Cars market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Connected Cars market by product type and applications/end industries.

The automotive industry is witnessing a high degree of innovations and disruptive technologies. Various technologies such as head-up displays, smart infotainment, telematics systems, and autonomous driving are becoming an integral part of high-end automobiles. With improved connectivity, a vehicle can interact with other entities, such as infrastructure as well as other vehicles, to share useful information, including driving habits, traffic congestion, shortest route, roadblocks, and fuel economy. Most of these technologies use real-time data and require regular updates, and are thus able to communicate operational and diagnostic data from onboard systems and connected devices.

The global Connected Cars market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Connected Cars.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

