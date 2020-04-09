Construction Equipment Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Construction Equipment Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

Construction machinery is the floorboard of the mechanical equipment used in engineering construction and urban and rural construction, it is composed of mining machinery, shoveling transport machinery, compaction machinery, lifting machinery engineering, pile driving machinery, road machinery, concrete machinery, cement machinery, steel grade prestressed machinery, decoration machinery, aerial work machinery and other mechanical components.

Major factors driving the growth of this marketlude growing population, rapid urbanization,reasing construction activities, and in of new technologies in the equipment.

The global Construction Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Construction Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Construction Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AB Volvo (Sweden)

Caterpillar (USA)

CNH Industrial (UK)

Deere (USA)

Dingsheng Tiangong Construction Machinery (China)

Doosan Infracore (South Korea)

Hitachi Construction Machinery (Japan)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development (China)

JLG Industries (USA)

Kobelco Construction Machinery (Japan)

Komatsu (Japan)

Kubota (Japan)

Liebherr Group (Germany)

Lonking Holdings (China)

Manitou Group (France)

Sandvik AB (Sweden)

Sany Heavy Machinery (China)

Shantui Construction Machinery (China)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (Japan)

Terex (USA)

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (China)

Xuzhou Heavy Machinery (China)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Excavator

Loader

Other

Segment by Application

Commercial Building

Residential Building

Industrial Buildings

