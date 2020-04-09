Demand-Supply Scenario of Hematology Diagnostics Market to Remain Balanced During the Forecast Period

Hematology is a branch of medicine, which deals with the study of blood, blood-forming organs, and blood diseases. Hematology includes problems related with white blood cells, red blood cells, bone marrow, lymph, and platelets. It also affects the liquid component of blood known as plasma. Hematology includes various IVD technologies such as blood analysis, flow cytometry, immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, hemostasis, histology, and cytology. A specialist in hematology treatment is known as hematologist. Bleeding disorders such as hemophila and blood clots, and blood cancer are some types of blood conditions. Some of the blood-associated diseases are anemia, leukemia, myelofibrosis, blood transfusion, malignant lymphomas, and bone marrow stem cell transplantation. Hematology is diagnosed through hematology tests. Hematology diagnoses anemia, infection, hemophilia, and blood clotting. Anemia is caused by various reasons such as iron deficiency, vitamin B-12 deficiency, chronic lead poisoning, and red blood cell destruction. Anemia is prominent in women. Hemophilia is an inherited blood disorder, in which, blood does not clot properly. Blood clots are clumps formed when blood hardens from liquid to solid. Blood tests include complete blood count, blood enzyme test, platelet count, international normalized ratio, and lipoprotein panel. Fatigue, pale skin, and shortness of breath with exertion are some of the common symptoms of blood disorder. Hemostatis, hematology reagents, immunohematology, and hematology rapid tests are some of the hematology diagnostics systems. Hemostatis is the largest segment of the global hematology diagnostics market.

North America, followed by Europe, dominates the global hematology market due to the availability of a large number of diagnostic centers . Rising R&D investments is also fueling growth of the North America hematology diagnostics market. Asia is expected to witness a high growth rate due to improving healthcare infrastructure . China and India in emerging countries are expected to witness fast growth due to the availability of large patient pools. In addition, rising demand for technologically-advanced diagnosis devices and increased purchasing power of consumers are driving growth of the Asia hematology diagnostics market.

In recent years, the use of hematology diagnostics has increased due to increasing incidences of blood disorder diseases. Increasing aging population, technological advancements, and rising demand for improved healthcare facilities are some of the key factors driving growth of the global hematology diagnostics market. In addition, rising government initiatives to support healthcare infrastructure is also fueling growth of the global hematology diagnostics market. However, high cost of diagnostics and poor healthcare insurance coverage for diagnostic procedures are some of the key factors restraining growth of the global hematology diagnostics market. In addition, lack of awareness among people regarding haematology diagnostics is also restraining growth of the global hematology diagnostics market.

The market for hematology diagnostic devices is expected to increase due to rising support from various private and government organizations. Introduction of digital imaging systems in hematology laboratories and growing use of microfluidics technology in hematology analyzers could create opportunities for growth of the global hematology diagnostics market. Some of the companies operating in the global hematology diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, Hemocue, Horiba, Siemens Healthcare diagnostics, and Beckman Coulter. Other companies include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Nihon Kohden Corporation, and Roche Diagnostics.