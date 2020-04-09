Dental Implants Market Analysis and Industry Research Report to 2023
Dental Implant is an artificial tooth root that is placed into your jaw to hold a replacement tooth or bridge.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Dental Implants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
EU is the largest supplier and consumption market of Dental Implants, with a production market share nearly 39% and sales market share nearly 44%. The second place is North America; following EU with the production market share of 33% and the sales market share over 27%.
There are many dental implant manufacturers. The top five are Straumann, Nobel Biocare, Dentsply/Astra, Biomet/3i and Zimmer. In 2014, their production market share was about 50%. Among the key manufacturers, many manufacturers come from developed countries.
- Key consumers and manufacturers of dental implant are concentrated in developed counties. The gross margin is high, and the price of raw materials is relatively stable. The consumption growth rate of developing countries is higher than global average growth rate. The development of dental implant industry in developing country will be bright.
The worldwide market for Dental Implants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.9% over the next five years, will reach 7230 million US$ in 2023, from 4590 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
Market Segment by Regions
Market Segment by Type
Market Segment by Applications
