Dental Implants Market Analysis and Industry Research Report to 2023

Dental Implant is an artificial tooth root that is placed into your jaw to hold a replacement tooth or bridge.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Dental Implants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

EU is the largest supplier and consumption market of Dental Implants, with a production market share nearly 39% and sales market share nearly 44%. The second place is North America; following EU with the production market share of 33% and the sales market share over 27%.

There are many dental implant manufacturers. The top five are Straumann, Nobel Biocare, Dentsply/Astra, Biomet/3i and Zimmer. In 2014, their production market share was about 50%. Among the key manufacturers, many manufacturers come from developed countries.

Key consumers and manufacturers of dental implant are concentrated in developed counties. The gross margin is high, and the price of raw materials is relatively stable. The consumption growth rate of developing countries is higher than global average growth rate. The development of dental implant industry in developing country will be bright.

The worldwide market for Dental Implants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.9% over the next five years, will reach 7230 million US$ in 2023, from 4590 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Straumann

Nobel Biocare(Danaher)

Dentsply/Astra

Biomet

Zimmer

Osstem

GC

Zest

Dyna Dental

Kyocera Medical

Alpha-Bio

Southern Implants

B&B Dental

Neobiotech

Xige Medical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Titanium Dental Implant

Titanium Alloy Dental Implant

Zirconia Dental Implant

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Major Points from Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Dental Implants Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Dental Implants Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Dental Implants by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Dental Implants by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Dental Implants by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Dental Implants by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Dental Implants by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Dental Implants Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Dental Implants Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Dental Implants Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifthteen: Appendix

