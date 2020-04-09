Dry Mouth Relief Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

Dry mouth, or xerostomia (zeer-o-STOE-me-uh), refers to a condition in which the salivary glands in your mouth don’t make enough saliva to keep your mouth wet. Dry mouth is often due to the side effect of certain medications or aging issues or as a result of radiation therapy for cancer. Less often, dry mouth may be caused by a condition that directly affects the salivary glands.

North America region is the largest supplier of dry mouth relief, with a revenue market share nearly 38% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of dry mouth relief, enjoying revenue market share nearly 32% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25%.

Market competition is intense. GlaxoSmithKline, Colgate-Palmolive, Chattem, Johnson and Johnson, Procter and Gamble, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry .

This report studies the global Dry Mouth Relief market status and forecast, categorizes the global Dry Mouth Relief market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

According to this study, over the next five years the Dry Mouth Relief market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dry Mouth Relief business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dry Mouth Relief market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GlaxoSmithKline

Colgate-Palmolive

Chattem

Johnson and Johnson

Procter and Gamble

Wrigley

Lotte

BioXtra

Nature’s Sunshine

Sunstar

Fresh

3M

Hager Pharma

Xlear

Prestige

Oral Biotech

TheraBreath

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Mouthwash

Spray

Lozenges

Gel

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

E-commerce

Supermarket

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Dry Mouth Relief consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Dry Mouth Relief market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dry Mouth Relief manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dry Mouth Relief with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Dry Mouth Relief submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

