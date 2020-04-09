ECHO Cardiography Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global ECHO Cardiography Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Echocardiography, also called an echo test or heart ultrasound, is a test that takes “moving pictures” of the heart with sound waves.

Scope of the Report:

Echocardiography, often referred to as a cardiac echo or simply an echo, is a sonogram of the heart. Echocardiography uses standard M-mode, two-dimensional, three-dimensional, and Doppler ultrasound to create images of the heart.

The downstream demand of echocardiography is rigidity. Echocardiography can be generally used for hospital, both public and private hospitals etc. In 2015, the market share of private hospitals for blood pressure transducers was accounted for about 56.68%, which was much higher than public hospitals.

The worldwide market for ECHO Cardiography is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 830 million US$ in 2024, from 730 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the ECHO Cardiography in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Philips Healthcare

GE HealthCare

Siemens

Toshiba

Hitachi Aloka

Esaote

Mindray

Agfa HealthCare

Fukuda Denshi

Terason

MediMatic

Chison

Echo-Son SA

Fujifilm Medical

McKesson

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

M-mode

Two-dimensional (2-D, B-mode or real time)

Doppler

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

National and public hospitals

Private hospitals

Others

