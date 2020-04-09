Electric Bicycles Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2023

Arcognizance.com shares report on “Electric Bicycles Market” report which provides the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

An electric bicycle, also known as an e-bike, power bike or booster bike, is a bicycle with an integrated electric motor which can be used for propulsion. Many kinds of e-bikes are available worldwide, from e-bikes that only have a small motor to assist the rider’s pedal-power to somewhat more powerful e-bikes which tend closer to moped-style functionality: all, however, retain the ability to be pedalled by the rider and are therefore not electric motorcycles.

This report focuses on the Electric Bicycles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

First of all, the growth of the global electric bicycles market is caused by various driving factors such as strict government regulations. emergence of eco-friendly vehicles and the increasing fuel prices attract potential customers. Second, due to the rising concerns regarding environmental pollution, many governments across the world have implemented several regulations and policies to reduce vehicle emission during the last few years. Global warming has also created a major threat to the environment and human life. Moreover, the emergence of eco-friendly vehicles has also been played a major role in the increasing sales of e-bike. China dominates the electric bicycle market in terms of revenue currently. and Western Europe and North America are beginning to increase their market share of electric bicycles.

The worldwide market for Electric Bicycles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 19.6% over the next five years, will reach 4160 million US$ in 2023, from 1700 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

