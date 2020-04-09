Electrical Steel Market Worth Around USD 23 Billion By 2026

According to Acumen Research and Consulting the global Electrical steel market is forecasted to grow at a stable CAGR around 7.2% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026. According to the report named “Electrical Steel Market” – Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast, 2018-2026”, rising investment in infrastructure development, increasing usage of electrical steel in power industry, escalating demand in high speed cars, improved per capita electricity consumption, growing urbanization and technological advancements are some of the key factors that are fueling the electrical steel market growth across the globe. Electrical steel is a speciality steel which is used in the production of various devices such as core of generators, power transformers, inductors, among others. As silicon is added to electrical steel, it is also called as laminate steel. It is mostly used for lamination methods in the cores of electrical components. North America is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rapid growth in the automotive industry, growing demand for electric vehicles. Continuous technological advancements in the region are playing the major role in the growth of regional electrical steel market.

Request a Sample Copy of Electrical Steel [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1181

Augment in Demand for Electric Hybrid Vehicles Together with Stringent Regulations to Drive the Global Electrical Steel Market Growth

Developed and developing economies are rapidly shifting in the direction of sustainable and efficient energy systems. The electric or hybrid vehicle industry is also growing increasingly. This industry needs high grade electrical steel for a variety of applications. Various companies including ThyssenKrupp and ArcelorMittal are manufacturing high grade electrical steel in order to cater the growing demand for electrical steel. They are introducing higher grades and enhancing the magnetic properties of electrical steel. This factor anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Increase in the manufacturing of electrical steel is projected to be mainly driven by development of the various application segments. Governments of various economies have implemented various regulations for the usage of transformers in order to reduce the loss of energy and emissions of carbon dioxide. This factor is rapidly boosting the demand for electrical steel along with various improved properties in order to produce more proficient cores. Moreover, electrical steel enhances efficiency and minimizes the losses in many applications. Increasing investment in infrastructure development is also driving the growth of the global market. Due to the ability to improve efficiency, reduce energy loss, reduce carbon emissions and hysteresis loss in high speed electric motors, electrical steel products are generally used in power industry, transformers and high speed cars. Additionally, technological advancements and rising urban population, coupled with rising disposable income are some of the factors positively impacting the growth of the overall market.

Browse Full Report with Table of Content, List of Table and [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/electrical-steel-market

North America to Grow at Highest Rate in Electrical Steel Market

Geographically, the global electrical steel market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to contribute the highest revenue share and grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid growth in the automotive industry, growing demand for electric vehicles. Continuous technological advancements in the region and installation of efficient transformers are playing the major role in the growth of regional electrical steel market. Growing infrastructure development and inclination towards more advanced electric vehicles are supplementing the regional market growth. Asia Pacific is also expected to show substantial growth over the forecast period due to the development of various innovative high speed cars and escalating demand for various electrical steel. Rising demand for electronics and upgradation of grid infrastructure are anticipated to boost the regional market growth throughout the forecast period. Moreover, government initiatives and increased power demand from the region are supplementing the growth of the regional market.

Market Players

The electrical steel market is consolidated with large number of manufacturers. The company profiling of key players in the market includes major business strategies, company overview and revenues. The key players of the market are Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co Ltd, SAIL, ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel Limited, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC) Group, United States Steel Corporation, Baosteel Group, Shagang Group Inc., JFE Steel Corporation, Ansteel Group Corporation, Jindal Steel and Power Limited, HBIS Group and Voestalpine Group.

Browse More Press Release, Click Here: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/press-releases

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Electrical Steel

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Electrical Steel Market By Product

1.2.2.1. Global Electrical Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Electrical Steel Market Revenue Share By Product in 2017

1.2.2.3. Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel

1.2.2.4. Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel

1.2.2.5. Others

1.2.3. Electrical Steel Market by Geography

1.2.3.1. Global Electrical Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. North America Electrical Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.3. Europe Electrical Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.4. Asia-Pacific Electrical Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.5. Latin America Electrical Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Electrical Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Electrical Steel Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Electrical Steel Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Electrical Steel Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Electrical Steel Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. ELECTRICAL STEEL MARKET BY PRODUCT

4.1. Global Electrical Steel Revenue By Product

4.2. Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. NORTH AMERICA ELECTRICAL STEEL MARKET BY COUNTRY

5.1. North America Electrical Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2. North America Electrical Steel Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

5.3. U.S.

5.3.1. U.S. Electrical Steel Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Canada

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Mexico

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. EUROPE ELECTRICAL STEEL MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. Europe Electrical Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. Europe Electrical Steel Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. UK

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Germany

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. France

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6. Spain

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7. Rest of Europe

6.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. ASIA-PACIFIC ELECTRICAL STEEL MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Asia-Pacific Electrical Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Asia-Pacific Electrical Steel Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. China

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Japan

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. India

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Australia

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. South Korea

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. LATIN AMERICA ELECTRICAL STEEL MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Latin America Electrical Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Latin America Electrical Steel Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. Brazil

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Argentina

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. Rest of Latin America

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. MIDDLE EAST ELECTRICAL STEEL MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Middle East Electrical Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Middle East Electrical Steel Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Saudi Arabia

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. UAE

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Middle East

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. AFRICA ELECTRICAL STEEL MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Africa Electrical Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Africa Electrical Steel Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. South Africa

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Egypt

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co Ltd

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. SAIL

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. ArcelorMittal

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. Tata Steel Limited

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC) Group

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. United States Steel Corporation

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

11.7. Baosteel Group

11.7.1. Company Snapshot

11.7.2. Overview

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Product Portfolio

11.7.5. Key Developments

11.7.6. Strategies

11.8. Shagang Group Inc.

11.8.1. Company Snapshot

11.8.2. Overview

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Product Portfolio

11.8.5. Key Developments

11.8.6. Strategies

11.9. JFE Steel Corporation

11.9.1. Company Snapshot

11.9.2. Overview

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Product Portfolio

11.9.5. Key Developments

11.9.6. Strategies

11.10. Ansteel Group Corporation

11.10.1. Company Snapshot

11.10.2. Overview

11.10.3. Financial Overview

11.10.4. Product Portfolio

11.10.5. Key Developments

11.10.6. Strategies

11.11. Jindal Steel and Power Limited

11.11.1. Company Snapshot

11.11.2. Overview

11.11.3. Financial Overview

11.11.4. Product Portfolio

11.11.5. Key Developments

11.11.6. Strategies

11.12. HBIS Group

11.12.1. Company Snapshot

11.12.2. Overview

11.12.3. Financial Overview

11.12.4. Product Portfolio

11.12.5. Key Developments

11.12.6. Strategies

11.13. Voestalpine Group

11.13.1. Company Snapshot

11.13.2. Overview

11.13.3. Financial Overview

11.13.4. Product Portfolio

11.13.5. Key Developments

11.13.6. Strategies

11.14. Others

11.14.1. Company Snapshot

11.14.2. Overview

11.14.3. Financial Overview

11.14.4. Product Portfolio

11.14.5. Key Developments

11.14.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

To Purchase this Premium [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1181

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at [email protected] | +1 407 915 4157