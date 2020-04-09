Emerging economies by launching products in Advanced Packaging Technologies Market | Landec Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc, Crown Holdings, Inc., Amcor Limited, 3M Company, Timestrip UK Ltd., Cryolog S.A

Transparency Market Research examines the global advanced packaging technologies market during the forecast period 2018-2026. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates as well as insights about various segments of the global advanced packaging technologies market.

The report begins with an overview of the global advanced packaging technologies market, evaluating market performance in terms of revenue, followed by TMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the global retail as well as advanced packaging technologies market. Weighted average pricing analysis of the advanced packaging technologies market, based on product type, is also included in the report.

To compute the market size, in-depth secondary research is done. Data points such as regional splits and market split by technology type and by end use, have been assimilated to arrive at the market estimates. The report comprises the forecast of the global revenue generated by sales of advanced packaging technologies market across different industries.

Some of the key players in the global advanced packaging technologies market include PakSense, Inc, Landec Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc, Crown Holdings, Inc., Amcor Limited, 3M Company, Timestrip UK Ltd., Cryolog S.A., Vitsab International AB, Varcode, Ltd., LCR Hallcrest LLC.:, Thin Film Electronics ASA, CCL Industries Inc., Temptime Corporation, Multisorb Technologies, Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., and others.

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. TMR Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Opportunity Analysis

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Background

3.1. Global Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market Overview

3.2. Technology Roadmap

3.3. Packaging Manufacturers’ Perspective on Advanced Packaging Technologies

3.4. Advanced Packaging: Consumer Sentiment Analysis

3.5. Nanotechnology in Packaging: Short and Long Term Outlook

3.6. Macro-Economic Indicators and Correlation Analysis

3.7. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

3.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for Top 5 Countries

3.9. PESTLE Analysis for Key Countries

3.10. Value Chain Analysis

3.10.1. Key Participants

3.10.1.1. Raw Material Supplier

3.10.1.2. Technology Providers

3.10.1.3. Packaging Manufacturer

3.10.1.4. End Users

3.10.2. Profitability Margin

3.11. Market Dynamics

3.11.1. Drivers

3.11.1.1. Supply Side

3.11.1.2. Demand Side

3.11.2. Restraints

3.11.3. Opportunities

3.11.4. Trends

4. Market Analysis

4.1. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Analysis & Forecast

4.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections

4.3. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast, by Technology

5.1. Section Summary

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Market Share and BPS Analysis, by Technology

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, by Technology

5.3. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Forecast, by Technology

5.3.1. Active Packaging

5.3.1.1. Active Scavenging Systems

5.3.1.1.1. Oxygen Scavengers

5.3.1.1.2. Moisture Scavengers

5.3.1.1.3. Ethylene Absorbers

5.3.1.2. Active Releasing Systems

5.3.1.2.1. Antioxidant Releasers

5.3.1.2.2. Carbon Dioxide Emitters

5.3.1.3. Modified Atmosphere Packages (MAP)

5.3.1.4. Temperature Control Packaging

5.3.1.5. Anti-Corrosion Films

5.3.2. Smart and Intelligent Packaging

5.3.2.1. Time-Temperature Indicators (TTI)

5.3.2.2. Freshness Indicators

5.3.2.3. Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide Indicators

5.3.2.4. RFID

5.3.2.5. Others

5.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Technology

6. Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Analysis, by End Use

6.1. Section Summary

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Market Share and BPS Analysis, by End Use

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, by End Use

6.3. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Forecast, by End Use

6.3.1. Food

6.3.1.1. Meat, Poultry and Seafood

6.3.1.2. Fruits and Vegetables

6.3.1.3. Ready-to-Eat Meals

6.3.1.4. Dairy Foods

6.3.1.5. Bakery and Confectionery

6.3.1.6. Frozen Foods

6.3.1.7. Cereals

6.3.2. Beverages

6.3.2.1. Alcoholic Beverages

6.3.2.2. Non-Alcoholic Beverages

6.3.3. Pharmaceuticals

6.3.4. Industrial & Chemicals

6.3.5. Cosmetics & Personal Care

6.3.6. Agriculture

6.3.7. Others

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by End Use

7. Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Analysis, by Region

7.1. Section Summary

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, by Region

7.2.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis, by Region

7.3. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Forecast, by Region

7.3.1. North America

7.3.2. Latin America

7.3.3. Europe

7.3.4. APAC

7.3.5. Middle East & Africa

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

8. North America Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Analysis

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Country

8.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Country

8.2. Pricing Analysis

8.3. North America Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Forecast, by Country

8.3.1. U.S.

8.3.2. Canada

8.4. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Forecast, by Technology

8.4.1. Active Packaging

8.4.1.1. Active Scavenging Systems

8.4.1.1.1. Oxygen Scavengers

8.4.1.1.2. Moisture Scavengers

8.4.1.1.3. Ethylene Absorbers

8.4.1.2. Active Releasing Systems

8.4.1.2.1. Antioxidant Releasers

8.4.1.2.2. Carbon Dioxide Emitters

8.4.1.3. Modified Atmosphere Packages (MAP)

8.4.1.4. Temperature Control Packaging

8.4.1.5. Anti-Corrosion Films

8.4.2. Smart and Intelligent Packaging

8.4.2.1. Time-Temperature Indicators (TTI)

8.4.2.2. Freshness Indicators

8.4.2.3. Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide Indicators

8.4.2.4. RFID

8.4.2.5. Others