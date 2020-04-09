Expansion of Shaped corrugated packaging market During 2018 – 2028 to Gain Robust Traction

Shaped corrugated packaging market: Overview

The shaped corrugated packaging is an evitable part of global packaging industry which rely on corrugated boxes for finished goods transportation and handling. Shaped corrugated boxes are made from micro-flute corrugated cardboard, are extremely strong and offer improved protective qualities. Shaped corrugated packaging material is extremely light weight, cost effective and above all it is 100% recyclable. Shaped corrugated packaging is also suitable for food contact and can be used for transportation of wide variety of products. Shaped corrugated packaging is high in demand as it meets the exact size and shape requirements which makes the product consumer friendly. These shaped corrugated boxes are available in many shapes in the market such as rectangular sheets, cardboard roll, partition corrugated boxes, curved, printed, duplex corrugated boxes, flat boxes, multi depth boxes and die cut corrugated boxes. The logistics cost is also reduced because of the light weight of the shaped corrugated packaging. Shaped corrugated packaging has a market in sectors such as food industry, bakery and confectionary industry, chemical, seafood, electronics, hardware packaging and others.

Shaped corrugated packaging market: Dynamics

Shaped corrugated packaging consists a curved shaped corrugated packaging. This unique shapes reduces the weight of the container by 30% without jeopardizing product protection. In addition to this shaped corrugated packaging market is driven by the fact that it is eye catching and attracts consumer attention in the retail environment. Flat panels offer good presence on billboard shelf, seamless continuation of graphics around the curve and cube efficiency for shipping and storage. Shaped corrugated packaging is recommended during shipment as they are pressure resistant and stronger than other shipping boxes. Shaped packaging market ensures damage free transit of consumer goods. The robust growth in “delivery on demand” services and online shopping has paved a path for the growth of shaped corrugated packaging market. Despite the positive outlook of the shaped corrugated packaging, there are some restraints that might hamper the shaped corrugated packaging market such as poor barrier property of material, reduction in strength and firmness of the corrugated boxes because of the humid and moist weather. Further, liquid products are not preferred due to the poor barrier property of the shaped corrugated packaging.

Shaped corrugated packaging market: Segmentation

Shaped corrugated packaging market is segmented by types

Rectangular sheets

Cardboard rolls

Partition corrugated boxes

Curved corrugated boxes

Printed corrugated boxes

Duplex corrugated boxes

Flat boxes

Multi depth boxes

Die cut corrugated boxes.

Shaped corrugated packaging market is segmented by flute profile:

A-Flute

B-Flute

C-Flute

E-Flute

F-Flute

Shaped corrugated packaging market is segmented by combined board analysis:

Single Face

Single wall

Double wall

Triple wall

Shaped corrugated packaging market is segmented by end use:

Food

Chemical

Electronics

Hardware

Health and beauty

Automotive

Others

Shaped corrugated packaging market: The Geographical outlook of vaccine carriers market in the following regions:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

The growth of shaped corrugated packaging market is influenced by the growing trend of online shopping, rapid growth in electronic sector and growing demand for product safety. North America is the leading revenue generator to the shaped corrugated market followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific ha emerged as the fastest growing region in the shaped corrugated market. The global corrugated packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The demand for sustainable packaging will boost the requirement of shaped corrugated boxes which are recyclable. Growth of shaped corrugated market in the developing countries such as India and China is expected to be because of the industries such as beauty and health-care, homecare, and retail. Shaped corrugated packaging being sustainable and ecofriendly in nature will contribute to the growth of shaped corrugated packaging market with many countries pushing for sustainable packaging over plastic.

