Failure Analysis Equipment Market to Expand at 8.8% CAGR from 2013 to 2019

According to a recent market study published by Transparency Market Research, the global failure analysis equipment market was valued at US$4.1 bn in 2012. The market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2013 and 2019. The title of this report is “Failure Analysis Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – 2019” and it is available for sale on the company’s website.

The report states that rapid progression in nanotechnology, combined with the development of the medical sector in Asia Pacific, are the foremost reasons driving growth of the failure analysis equipment market. Furthermore, increased investments for upgradation of research and education infrastructure are also benefitting the market’s growth. However, the high cost of failure analysis equipment is limiting its adoption, predominantly in emerging nations. Nevertheless, the development of innovative techniques such as correlative light and electron microscopy (CLEM) and super-resolution microscopy for biological studies will bolster the market’s growth in the years to come.

Failure analysis equipment is used to determine anomalies in the functioning of various processes and systems across manufacturing, biotechnology, service, and other industries. The equipment is used to detect the reasons of breakdowns or errors at a preliminary stage, which can help accrue considerable savings over time.

The report segments the global market for failure analysis equipment on the basis of end use, technology, equipment, and geography. By end use, semiconductors manufacturing, biomedical and life sciences, nanotechnology, fiber optics, metallurgy, and nanomaterials and polymers are the segments of this market. By technology, the segments of this market are focused ion beam (FIB), secondary ion mass spectroscopy (SIMS), reactive ion etching (RIE), broad ion milling (BIM), energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDX), and chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). Of all, in 2012, SIMS held the majority share in the market due to its ability to identify elements present in low concentrations and to detect elements such as hydrogen and helium that other technologies are not capable of detecting.

The equipment segments of this market are scanning electron microscopes (SEM), focused ion beam systems, transmission electron microscopes (TEM), and dual beam (FIB/SEM) systems. In 2012, transmission electron microscopes (TEM) and focused ion beam systems held the majority share in the market due to their widespread utilization. Nevertheless, FIB/SEM systems are expected to register the fastest growth until the end of the forecast period. This is because FIB/SEM systems exhibit several advantages over single-beam FIB systems for sample composition and microscopy applications.

In 2012, Asia Pacific contributed the largest revenue to the failure analysis equipment market. This is because several countries in this region, such as China, Japan, Australia, India, and Taiwan, are investing heavily in research and development infrastructure, medical technologies, and nanotechnology. In the same year, North America and Europe collectively held a share of more than one-third in the market, since failure analysis equipment has been used in these regions for R&D purposes for a long time.

The top players in the failure analysis equipment market are FEI Company, Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH, Hitachi High-technologies Europe GmbH, and JEOL Ltd. among others.