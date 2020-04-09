Food Safety Testing Market is Anticipated to Reach US Dollar 25 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 7.5%

According to Acumen Research and Consulting the global food safety testing market is forecasted to grow at a stable CAGR around 7.5% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026. According to the report named “Food safety testing Market” – Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast, 2018-2026”, escalating demand for healthy and nutritional food additives, increasing concerns about food safety, growing awareness regarding various health benefits, increasing geriatric population, ever-increasing healthcare costs, changing lifestyle patterns and ease of availability of various food safety testing techniques are some of the key factors that are fueling the food safety testing market growth across the globe. Food safety testing are playing major role in the growth of the healthcare industry due to the growing consciousness towards the importance of digestive healthcare as these products provide various health benefits. Food safety testing is a process of examination of food products for chemicals, disease-causing organisms and other harmful materials. It is commonly targeted at three main food pollutants such as chemicals, pathogens and hereditarily adapted organisms. North America is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the growing awareness towards the food safety, improved consciousness about health benefits and technological advancements. Continuously changing lifestyle is playing the major role in the growth of regional food safety testing market.

Rising Concerns about Food Safety and Availability of rapid growth in the food and beverages industry to Drive the Global Food safety testing Market Growth

The concern about the food safety and health issues among people is rapidly increasing with the changing lifestyle. This factor is increasing the demand for food safety testing. Increasing concerns about various health problems and rapidly growing food and beverages industry are some of the fundamental factors responsible for the rapid growth of food safety testing market globally. Escalating demand for healthy and nutritional food preservatives is one of the main factors influencing the growth of the global market. Growing awareness towards the favourable properties of probiotics is also anticipated to spur the demand for food safety testing, thereby supplementing the overall food safety testing market. Growth in the chemical contamination conditions and rising adulteration level are some of the major factors that driving the growth of the global food safety testing market. The increasing awareness about the health benefits and growth in various food diseases such as food poisoning, nausea and diarrhoea has been pouring the growth of the global market. Food safety testing also assist in the avoidance of oxidative harm related diseases such as cancer. The contaminant levels are increasing due to the rise in the import and exports, thereby increasing the need for food safety testing. Moreover, rising demand for pesticides residue and other contaminants testing for fruits and vegetables and growth in the global fruits & vegetables trade are anticipated to fuel the overall market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the significant increase in food expenditure in emerging economies is further fueling the market growth.

North America to Grow at Subsatntial Rate in Food Safety Testing Market

Geographically, the global food safety testing market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to contribute the highest revenue share and grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness towards the food safety, improved consciousness about health benefits and technological advancements. Continuously changing lifestyle is playing the major role in the growth of regional food safety testing market. Government support for new product developments, food safety inspections and plenty of specialty health products are some of the fundamental factors driving the regional market growth. Asia Pacific is also expected to show substantial growth over the forecast period due to the increasing product demand, improvement in standard of living, increased awareness towards health issues and huge population. Food safety testing providers from the region are also focusing on the offering various advanced safety testing techniques.

Market Players

The food safety testing market is consolidated with large number of manufacturers. The company profiling of key players in the market includes major business strategies, company overview and revenues. The key players of the market are Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas S.A., Neogen Corporation, Intertek Group PLC, SGS AG, Idexx Laboratories Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories.

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Food Safety Testing

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Food Safety Testing Market By Contaminant

1.2.2.1. Global Food Safety Testing Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Contaminant (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Food Safety Testing Market Revenue Share By Contaminant in 2017

1.2.2.3. Pathogens

1.2.2.4. Pesticides

1.2.2.5. GMOs

1.2.2.6. Toxins

1.2.2.7. Others (Food allergens, chemical residue)

1.2.3. Food Safety Testing Market By Technology

1.2.3.1. Global Food Safety Testing Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Food Safety Testing Market Revenue Share By Technology in 2017

1.2.3.3. Traditional

1.2.3.4. Rapid

1.2.3.5. Others

1.2.4. Food Safety Testing Market By Food Type

1.2.4.1. Global Food Safety Testing Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Food Type (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Global Food Safety Testing Market Revenue Share By Food Type in 2017

1.2.4.3. Residential buildings

1.2.4.4. Meat, poultry, & seafood

1.2.4.5. Dairy

1.2.4.6. Processed

1.2.4.7. Fruits & vegetables

1.2.4.8. Others (Cereals, raw food materials)

1.2.5. Food Safety Testing Market By Product

1.2.5.1. Global Food Safety Testing Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. Global Food Safety Testing Market Revenue Share By Product in 2017

1.2.5.3. Dairy Products

1.2.5.4. Bakery & Cereals

1.2.5.5. Non-Alcoholic Beverages

1.2.5.6. Supplements

1.2.5.7. Others

1.2.6. Food Safety Testing Market by Geography

1.2.6.1. Global Food Safety Testing Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.6.2. North America Food Safety Testing Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.3. Europe Food Safety Testing Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.5. Latin America Food Safety Testing Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Food Safety Testing Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Food Safety Testing Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Food Safety Testing Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Food Safety Testing Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Food Safety Testing Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. Food Safety Testing Market By Contaminant

4.1. Global Food Safety Testing Revenue By Contaminant

4.2. Pathogens

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Pesticides

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. GMOs

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Toxins

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6. Others (Food allergens, chemical residue)

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Food Safety Testing Market By Technology

5.1. Global Food Safety Testing Revenue By Technology

5.2. Traditional

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Rapid

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. Food Safety Testing Market By Food Type

6.1. Global Food Safety Testing Revenue By Food Type

6.2. Residential buildings

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Meat, poultry, & seafood

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Dairy

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Processed

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6. Fruits & vegetables

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7. Others (Cereals, raw food materials)

6.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. Food Safety Testing Market By Product

7.1. Global Food Safety Testing Revenue By Product

7.2. Dairy Products

7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3. Bakery & Cereals

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Non-Alcoholic Beverages

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. Supplements

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Others

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. North America Food Safety Testing Market By Country

8.1. North America Food Safety Testing Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. North America Food Safety Testing Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. U.S.

8.3.1. U.S. Food Safety Testing Market Revenue and Forecast By Contaminant, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Canada

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Contaminant, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. Mexico

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Contaminant, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. Europe Food Safety Testing Market By Country

9.1. Europe Food Safety Testing Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Europe Food Safety Testing Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. UK

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Contaminant, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Germany

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Contaminant, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. France

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Contaminant, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Spain

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Contaminant, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. Rest of Europe

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Contaminant, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market By Country

10.1. Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. China

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Contaminant, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Japan

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Contaminant, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. India

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Contaminant, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6. Australia

10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Contaminant, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7. South Korea

10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Contaminant, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Contaminant, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. Latin America Food Safety Testing Market By Country

11.1. Latin America Food Safety Testing Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Latin America Food Safety Testing Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. Brazil

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Contaminant, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. Argentina

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Contaminant, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Latin America

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Contaminant, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. Middle East Food Safety Testing Market By Country

12.1. Middle East Food Safety Testing Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Middle East Food Safety Testing Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. Saudi Arabia

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Contaminant, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. UAE

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Contaminant, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Middle East

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Contaminant, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. Africa Food Safety Testing Market By Country

13.1. Africa Food Safety Testing Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.2. Africa Food Safety Testing Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

13.3. South Africa

13.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Contaminant, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.4. Egypt

13.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Contaminant, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.5. Rest of Africa

13.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Contaminant, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 14. COMPANY PROFILE

14.1. Eurofins Scientific

14.1.1. Company Snapshot

14.1.2. Overview

14.1.3. Financial Overview

14.1.4. Product Portfolio

14.1.5. Key Developments

14.1.6. Strategies

14.2. Bureau Veritas S.A.

14.2.1. Company Snapshot

14.2.2. Overview

14.2.3. Financial Overview

14.2.4. Product Portfolio

14.2.5. Key Developments

14.2.6. Strategies

14.3. Neogen Corporation

14.3.1. Company Snapshot

14.3.2. Overview

14.3.3. Financial Overview

14.3.4. Product Portfolio

14.3.5. Key Developments

14.3.6. Strategies

14.4. Intertek Group PLC

14.4.1. Company Snapshot

14.4.2. Overview

14.4.3. Financial Overview

14.4.4. Product Portfolio

14.4.5. Key Developments

14.4.6. Strategies

14.5. SGS AG

14.5.1. Company Snapshot

14.5.2. Overview

14.5.3. Financial Overview

14.5.4. Product Portfolio

14.5.5. Key Developments

14.5.6. Strategies

14.6. Idexx Laboratories Inc.

14.6.1. Company Snapshot

14.6.2. Overview

14.6.3. Financial Overview

14.6.4. Product Portfolio

14.6.5. Key Developments

14.6.6. Strategies

14.7. Bio-Rad Laboratories

14.7.1. Company Snapshot

14.7.2. Overview

14.7.3. Financial Overview

14.7.4. Product Portfolio

14.7.5. Key Developments

14.7.6. Strategies

14.8. Others

14.8.1. Company Snapshot

14.8.2. Overview

14.8.3. Financial Overview

14.8.4. Product Portfolio

14.8.5. Key Developments

14.8.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 15. RESEARCH APPROACH

15.1. Research Methodology

15.1.1. Initial Data Search

15.1.2. Secondary Research

15.1.3. Primary Research

15.2. Assumptions and Scope

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

