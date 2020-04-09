Global Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market 2019 Size, Status, Share and Technology Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market”, this report is a valuable source of knowledge for understanding world’s main region Market Conditions, Including The Product Price, Profit, Capacity, Production, Supply, Demand And Market Growth Rate And Forecast

An Application Delivery Controller (ADC) is a computer network device in a datacenter, often part of an application delivery network (ADN),that helps perform common tasks, such as those done by web sites to remove load from the web servers themselves. Many also provide load balancing. ADCs are often placed in the DMZ, between the outer firewall or router and a web farm.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Application Delivery Controller (ADC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America application delivery controller market accounted for over 25% of the total revenue share in 2015, primarily owing to the well-established IT & telecom sector in the region. The U.S. held the major share in the revenue on account of the presence of a large number of enterprises relying upon the application delivery controllers for performance improvement as well as managing the network traffic. Furthermore, trends such as virtualization, increasing adoption of cloud and SDN devices, and network security are anticipated to positively impact the market growth over the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Application Delivery Controller (ADC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

A10 Networks Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

F5 Networks Inc.

Array Networks, Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

KEMP Technologies Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Software/Virtual

Hardware

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Application Delivery Controller (ADC) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Application Delivery Controller (ADC), with sales, revenue, and price of Application Delivery Controller (ADC), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Application Delivery Controller (ADC), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Application Delivery Controller (ADC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Application Delivery Controller (ADC) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Application Delivery Controller (ADC) by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Application Delivery Controller (ADC) by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Application Delivery Controller (ADC) by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Application Delivery Controller (ADC) by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Application Delivery Controller (ADC) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

