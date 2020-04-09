Global Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market 2019 Size, Share, Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Key Players, Region, Applications and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Virtual reality or virtual realities (VR), also known as immersive multimedia or computer-simulated reality, is a computer technology that replicates an environment, real or imagined, and simulates a user’s physical presence and environment to allow for user interaction. Virtual realities artificially create sensory experience, which can include sight, touch, hearing, and smell.

Augmented reality (AR) is a live direct or indirect view of a physical, real-world environment whose elements are augmented (or supplemented) by computer-generated sensory input such as sound, video, graphics or GPS data. It is related to a more general concept called mediated reality, in which a view of reality is modified (possibly even diminished rather than augmented) by a computer. As a result, the technology functions by enhancing one’s current perception of reality.

Download PDF Sample of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/104691

Hardware components for augmented reality are: processor, display, sensors and input devices. Modern mobile computing devices like smartphones and tablet computers contain these elements which often include a camera and MEMS sensors such as accelerometer, GPS, and solid state compass, making them suitable AR platforms.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America dominated the market in 2016 with a revenue share of 43%, which can be attributed to constant technological advancement of related products, prevalence of neurological & psychological disorders, increased adoption of such advanced technologies, and presence of a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, growing technological advancements in information technology and government support for integration of these technologies in medical field contribute to the large share of the market.

Browse the Complete Report with [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-augmented-reality-ar-and-virtual-reality-vr-in-healthcare-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023

The worldwide market for Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SAMSUNG

MICROSOFT

GOOGLE

FaceBook

Carl Zeiss

Baofeng

Sony

Razer

HTC

Daqri

AMD

Atheer

Meta

CastAR

Skully

HP

Antvr

Lumus

Fove

Sulon

JINWEIDU

Virglass

Emaxv

Epson

Place Purchase [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/104691

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mobile

PC/Home Console

Headset AR

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Surgical Training

Surgical Navigation

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare market.

Chapter 1, to describe Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare, with sales, revenue, and price of Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

List of Figures and Tables

Figure Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Picture

Table Product Specifications of Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare by Types in 2017

Table Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Types for Major Manufacturers

Figure Mobile Picture

Figure PC/Home Console Picture

Figure Headset AR Picture

Figure Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Sales Market Share by Applications in 2017

Figure Surgical Training Picture

Figure Surgical Navigation Picture

Figure Others Picture

Figure United States Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Canada Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Mexico Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Germany Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure France Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure UK Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Russia Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023), Continued…

About Us:

ARCognizance is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/