Global Auto Transmissions Market 2018 – Industry Size, Analysis, Researches, Trends and Forecasts to 2023

Latest Report: Trends and Top Manufacturers analysis of “Auto Transmissions Market” research report Forecast to 2023

Auto Transmissions is a machine that consists of a power source and a power transmission system, which provides controlled application of the power. Often the term transmission refers simply to the gearbox that uses gears and gear trains to provide speed and torque conversions from a rotating power source to another device.

Request a sample of Auto Transmissions Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/60960

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Auto Transmissions in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

China Auto Transmissions industry is relatively concentrated, there are not many manufacturers in the China, especially when it comes to auto-shift transmissions, there is only less than 30 companies who can commercially produce auto-shift transmissions in China in few years ago. However nowadays, more and more multi-national auto-shift transmissions manufacturers have built local plant in China to meet the demand of the huge Chinese vehicle market, such as Volkswagen, Aisin, JATCO, GETRAG, Honda, MOBIS.

Meanwhile there are more and more Chinese local manufacturers such as Chery, Geely and Chongqing Tsingshan, have stepped into the auto-shift transmissions market,

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

In terms of transmissions types used in China vehicle market, manual transmission (MT) is losing its market share steadily during last few years, on the other side, auto-shift transmissions (AT, CVT, DCT and AMT) are more and more popular nowadays.

The worldwide market for Auto Transmissions is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Browse the Complete Report of Auto Transmissions Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-auto-transmissions-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SAIC

Chongqing Tsingshan

Volkswagen

Aisin

Zhejiang Wanliyang

Shaanxi Fast

JATCO

GETRAG

Honda

Chery

Anhui Xingrui

MOBIS

Geely

Shanghai GM Dongyue

Harbin Dongan

Shandong Menwo

Inner Mongolia OED

Shanxi Datong

DPCA

Nanjing Punch

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

MT

AT

AMT

CVT

DCT

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Major Points from Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Auto Transmissions Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Auto Transmissions Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Auto Transmissions by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Auto Transmissions by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Auto Transmissions by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Auto Transmissions by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Auto Transmissions by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Auto Transmissions Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Auto Transmissions Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Auto Transmissions Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifthteen: Appendix

To Check Enquiry before buying of this Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-before-buying/60960