Global Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Market Size, Share, Trends, CAGR by Technology, Key Players, Regions, Cost, Revenue and Forecast to 2023

Automatic Data Capture (ADC) uses equipment like barcode scanners, optical character recognition, radio frequency identification, and speech recognition to capture data automatically. This upcoming industry report is an integral part of the hardware and semiconductor industry portfolio and offers a detailed overview of upcoming sectors like computing devices, displays, and sensors. Additionally, to help clients achieve traction over their peers, Technavio also provides reports that furnish essential information on all the vendors who hold dominant positions in the hardware and semiconductor industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automatic Data Capture (ADC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

According to this market research report, the industrial sector will be the major end-user to the ADC market until 2021. The industrial sector mainly uses ADC solutions for supply chain management and inventory management.

The worldwide market for Automatic Data Capture (ADC) is Expected to Grow at a CAGR Of Roughly Xx% Over The Next Five Years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Datalogic

Honeywell International

Zebra Technologies

Generalscan

CipherLab

CoreRFID

FEIG ELECTRONIC

Fujitsu

GAO RFID

Impinj

ORBCOMM

Quantum Resources Management

Mojix

Mobile Aspects

Alien Technology

Eurotech

Thinfilm

ThingMagic

Unitech Electronics

WaveMark

SML Group

Aceeca

Advantech

TouchStar Technologies

ZEBEX Industries

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wearable Scanners

Barcode Scanners

Barcode Printers

RFID

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Retail

Financial Security

Industrial

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automatic Data Capture (ADC) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automatic Data Capture (ADC), with sales, revenue, and price of Automatic Data Capture (ADC), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automatic Data Capture (ADC), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Automatic Data Capture (ADC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automatic Data Capture (ADC) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automatic Data Capture (ADC) by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automatic Data Capture (ADC) by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automatic Data Capture (ADC) by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automatic Data Capture (ADC) by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Automatic Data Capture (ADC) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

List of Figures and Tables

Figure Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Picture

Table Product Specifications of Automatic Data Capture (ADC)

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Automatic Data Capture (ADC) by Types in 2017

Table Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Types for Major Manufacturers

Figure Wearable Scanners Picture

Figure Barcode Scanners Picture

Figure Barcode Printers Picture

Figure RFID Picture

Figure Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Sales Market Share by Applications in 2017

Figure Healthcare Picture

Figure Transportation and Logistics Picture

Figure Retail Picture

Figure Financial Security Picture

Figure Industrial Picture

Figure United States Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Canada Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Mexico Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Germany Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure France Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023), Continued…

