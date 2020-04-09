Global Automatic Speech Recognition Applications Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges By 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Automatic Speech Recognition Applications Market”, Report is a valuable source of knowledge for understanding world’s main region Market Conditions, Including The Product Price, Profit, Capacity, Production, Supply, Demand And Market Growth Rate And Forecast.

Automatic Speech Recognition Application is a procedure that can let the terminal equipment identify sounds and content that the users gave.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automatic Speech Recognition Applications in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market for speech-enabled applications closely followed by Europe. Developing economies in the Middle East and Asia Pacific such as UAE, Japan, India, and China are presumed to display significant growth over the next few years. South America and Africa are anticipated to display slower growth rate due to language barriers and lack of technical knowledge.

The worldwide market for Automatic Speech Recognition Applications is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

LumenVox

Nuance Communications

Telisma S. A.

AT&T Corp

Dolby Fusion Speech

Microsoft Tellme

Raytheon BBN Technologies

Telisma S.A

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Front End Techniques

Back End Techniques

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Education

Healthcare

Military Services

Electronic Goods

Fraud Management

