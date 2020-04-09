Global Battery Recycling Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Battery Recycling Market (by battery type (lead-acid battery, nickel-based battery and lithium-based battery) and end use (extraction of material, reuse, repackaging & second life and disposal)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Battery Recycling. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Battery Recycling cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Battery Recycling growth factors.

The forecast Battery Recycling Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Battery Recycling on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global battery recycling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1487

Batteries contain a number of toxic chemicals and disposing of them through trash has raised concerns of over soil contamination and water pollution. Hence, the battery recycling activity aims to reduce the number of batteries being disposed of as a municipal waste. Most of the batteries that can be recycled are as follows lead-acid automotive battery, button cells, alkaline and rechargeable batteries such as nickel cadmium, lithium-ion, and nickel zinc. Moreover, almost all household batteries, battery packs from mobile phones, power tools, laptops, & remote control units, and car batteries can be recycled. Battery recycling prevents the degradation of the environment and health hazards caused by the disposed of batteries. As a result, the sorting of batteries based on their chemical composition becomes an important feature of battery recycling market.

Lightweight properties of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and portable devices due to high efficiency, long life, and low maintenance are driving the growth of the battery recycling market. Numerous non-profit and government organizations have taken steps to increase the awareness about harmful effects of disposal of the battery and they have collaborated with several automotive companies.Therefore the increase in environmental concerns is projected to fuel the growth of the battery recycling market. However, low awareness about battery recycling is likely to restrain the growth of the battery recycling market during the forecast period.

On the other hand, disposal of these batteries in garbage dumps also hampers the recycling process due to the difficulty faced in the sorting of these batteries. This causes pollution in the environment along with various other hazards. Furthermore, the automotive sector has emerged as the leading applications of batteries due to the use of lead-acid batteries in vehicles. This in turn is expected to create huge growth opportunities for the key players in the global battery recycling market. Growing Number of Hybrid and EV Batteries are also creating lucrative growth opportunities for growth of the battery recycling market over the upcoming years.

Among the geographies, Europe dominated the battery recycling market owing to the stringent governmental laws such as battery directives. According to the European Commission, this directive contributes to the protection, preservation, and improvement of the quality of the environment. However, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant pace owing to the increase in the demand for batteries in developing countries such as India and China. On the other hand, the recycling rate of used lead acid batteries is more in the North American regions. More than 20 states in the United States have state recycling requirements in effect and around eight states have authorized battery producers to offer battery recycling.

Market Segmentation by Battery Type And Application

The report on global battery recycling market covers segments such as, battery type and application. On the basis of battery type the global battery recycling market is categorized into lead-acid battery, nickel-based battery and lithium-based battery. On the basis of application the global battery recycling market is categorized into Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronic Appliance.

Ask Discount for the latest research report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1487

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global battery recycling market such as, Call2Recycle, Inc., Aqua Metals, Umicore, Exide Technologies, Battery Solutions LLC, Retriev Technologies, Inc., G & P Batteries, Enersys, Johnson Controls and Gravita India Limited.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/energy-mining-infra/global-battery-recycling-market