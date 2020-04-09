Global Cricket Equipment Market by Trends, Companies, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2023

Detailed analysis of the “Cricket Equipment Market” report helps to understand the various types of Cricket Equipment products that are currently in use, along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

Cricket is a bat-and-ball game played between two teams of eleven players on a cricket field, at the center of which is a rectangular 22-yard-long pitch with a wicket, a set of three wooden stumps sited at each end.

Cricket Equipment is the equipment needed when playing cricket. The equipment mainly includes cricket bats, cricket balls, cricket protective gear, and others.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Cricket Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global Cricket Equipment industry mainly concentrates in APAC, Europe, MEA and Americas. The global are rather scattered, the global leading players in this market are Gray-Nicolls, Gunn & Moore, Sanspareils Greenlands, Kookaburra, Sareen Sports and Slazenger , which accounts for about 40 % of total production value. There are many production plants scattered in India which more dependent on the manual production.

The Cricket Equipment are mainly used by clubs, schools, individuals and others. The main application is clubs and individuals, which accounts for above 70% and it is forecasted that share will be maintain in 2021.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Cricket Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 15 million US$ in 2023, from 13 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gray-Nicolls

Gunn & Moore

Sanspareils Greenlands

Kookaburra

Sareen Sports

Slazenger

Adidas

Puma

British Cricket Balls

CA Sports

Nike

Woodworm Cricket

Kippax

Sommers

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cricket Bats

Cricket Balls

Cricket Protective Gear

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Junior/Youth

Women

Men

Major Points from Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Cricket Equipment Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Cricket Equipment Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Cricket Equipment by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Cricket Equipment by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Cricket Equipment by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Cricket Equipment by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Cricket Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Cricket Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Cricket Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Cricket Equipment Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifthteen: Appendix

