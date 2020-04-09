Global Digital Textile Printing Market to 2019-2025: Seiko Epson, Mimaki Engineering, Kornit Digital, Electronics for Imaging, D.Gen, Roland, Durst Phototechnik

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Digital Textile Printing Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The major factors driving the growth of the digital textile printing market include the growing demand for sustainable printing; increasing demand for digital textile printing in the garment and advertising industries; shortening lifespan and faster adaptability of fashion designs; development of new technologies in the textile industry; and reduced per unit cost of printing with digital printers.



The market for roll to roll printing process held the largest market share in 2017. In 2017, the roll to roll printing process accounted for more than two-third of the digital textile printing market. This process is majorly used in textile and decor, soft signage, and industrial applications. The major uses in textile and decor are home textile, upholstery, linens, drapery, scarves, ties, bags, sportswear, footwear, clothes, interior decor, etc. Uses in the soft signage and industrial segments include carpets, posters, banners, flags, vehicle wrapping, wallpaper, building material, POS display, etc.

The Digital Textile Printing market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Digital Textile Printing.

This report presents the worldwide Digital Textile Printing market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Seiko Epson

Mimaki Engineering

Kornit Digital

Electronics for Imaging

D.Gen

Roland

Durst Phototechnik

Dover Corporation

Konica Minolta

Ricoh

Digital Textile Printing Breakdown Data by Type

Sublimation

Pigment

Reactive

Acid

Others



Digital Textile Printing Breakdown Data by Application

Textile and Decor

Industrial

Soft Signage

Direct to Garment

Digital Textile Printing Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Digital Textile Printing Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

…



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Digital Textile Printing status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Digital Textile Printing manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.



