Global Dual Axis Solar Tracker Market 2019-2025: AllEarth Renewables, Sun Action Trackers, NEXTracker, Array Technologies, SunPower, Abengoa Solar, Scorpius Trackers

The dominance of single-axis trackers in the large utility-scale solar market sometimes steals the limelight from its dual-axis cousins. But dual-axis trackersthose that follow the sun more directly than single-axis models east-west pathhave their place in residential and commercial markets.Different manufacturers use different methods of tracking to follow the sun, the dual-axis trackers use GPS signals to determine the trackers latitude and longitude, as well as the date and time.With this information, the tracker will know the position of the sun for any given time and orient itself to face the sun using a hydraulic drive system.The tracker will be facing the sun even during cloudy periods, so when the clouds part the tracker will already be positioned to maximize power production without any delays to reposition itself.



The global dual axis tracker market is in nascent phase, and it is likely to growat a rapid rate on account of increasing focus on enhancing the energy produced from solar power systems. The technological benefits associated with dual tracker are a big boost for its adoption. Globally, the rising concern regarding pollution caused from conventional sources of energy has led to explore the alternate sources of energy. The popularity of solar power generation has led to widespread research and development to enhance the efficiency of the solar power plants. The dual axis trackers enhance the energy production by 30 to 45 percent from solar panels in comparison to fixed installations.

Globally, the increasing awareness about clean energy is providing a huge impetus to alternate sources of energy. As per the Paris climate deal, the countries across the globe have committed to use clean energy sources and move away from conventional fuels, which cause adverse effects on environment. The dual axis solar trackers can be used to enhance the net energy generation from solar power plants.

Europe region would dominate the market growth in dual axis solar trackers market, owing to huge investments made in solar power development in the region. Rising environmental concerns have led to rapid adoption of solar energy in the European countries.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AllEarth Renewables

Sun Action Trackers

NEXTracker

Array Technologies

SunPower

Abengoa Solar

Scorpius Trackers

Powerway

Titan Tracker

DEGERenergie GmbH

Dual Axis Solar Tracker Breakdown Data by Type

Fully-Automatic Solar Trackers

Semi-Automatic Solar Trackers

Dual Axis Solar Tracker Breakdown Data by Application

Utility

Commercial

Residential

Dual Axis Solar Tracker Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Dual Axis Solar Tracker Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

…



