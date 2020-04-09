Global Dye-Sensitized Solar Cell Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Dye-Sensitized Solar Cell Market (by applications (electronics, building, construction, automotive, military)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Dye-Sensitized Solar Cell. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Dye-Sensitized Solar Cell cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Dye-Sensitized Solar Cell growth factors.

The forecast Dye-Sensitized Solar Cell Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Dye-Sensitized Solar Cell on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global dye sensitized solar cell market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Dye-Sensitized solar cells are also referred to as dye-sensitized cells. They are the third generation photovoltaic (solar) cell that converts any visible light into electrical energy. Dye-sensitized solar cells are easy to manufacture with traditional roll-printing techniques and is semi-transparent and semi-flexible, thereby allowing a range of uses that are not applicable to rigid photovoltaic systems. The major advantages of dye-sensitized solar cells are they are the most efficient than the conventional solar technology available, absorbing more sunlight per surface area than standard silicon-based solar panels. Also these are an attractive replacement for current technologies in low density applications such as rooftop solar collectors.

The demand for lightweight, highly flexible solar cells has grown rapidly as the application of photovoltaic electric power generation has widened to encompass urban life in the form of building-integrated photovoltaics or electronics-integrated photovoltaics. Dye Sensitized solar cells work even in low-light conditions such as non-direct sunlight and cloudy skies This in turn is driving the growth of the dye-sensitized solar cell market. Moreover, technological innovations have resulted in good price to performance ratio and are projected to impact positively on the industrial growth. However, the use of liquid electrolyte in dye-sensitized cell design is a major drawback as it has temperature stability problems that acts as the restraining factor for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Another factor that may affect photovoltaic performance of the textile-based DSSC is the cloth itself, which contains the electrolyte and plays the role of a spacer to prevent electrical short circuits from forming between the electrodes. Furthermore, Manufacturers of dye-sensitized solar cells are presently concentrating on indoor or portable applications and are expected to explore opportunities in major application segments such as electronics, outdoor advertising, automotive, bus shelters, and steel roofing. These may not be as attractive for large-scale deployments where high-efficiency, high-cost cells are more suitable.

Among the geographies, Europe dominated the dye-sensitized solar cell market. Increasing disposable income in the countries such as china and India have attributed high demand in the Asia Pacific regions. In addition, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growth over the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation by Applications

The report on global dye-sensitized solar cell market covers applications segment. On the basis of applications, the global dye-sensitized solar cell market is categorized into electronics, building & construction, automotive, military and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global dye-sensitized solar cell market such as, Sharp Corporation, Peccell Technologies, Inc., Oxford Photovoltaics, Merck KGaA, Konica Minolta Sensing Europe B.V., G24 Power Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., Exeger Sweden AB, Dyesol Limited and 3GSolar Photovoltaics Ltd.

