Global Ferrous Castings Market 2019 – ThyssenKrupp, Weichai, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

According to the report, the global Ferrous Castings market is expected to rise to US$ xx mn by 2025, exhibiting a robust xx % CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The market was valued at US$ xx mn in 2018.

The report also provides details on the leading players in the global Ferrous Castings market, based on their updated industry profiles, market strategies, and overall business and financial outlook.

The report also provides details on the leading players in the global Ferrous Castings market, based on their updated industry profiles, market strategies, and overall business and financial outlook.

The list of key players in the global Ferrous Castings market currently includes –

ThyssenKrupp

Weichai

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes

Hitachi Metals

ZYNP

Amsted Industries Inc

Georg Fischer

Grede Holdings LLC

Faw Foundry

CITIC Dicastal

Huaxiang Group

Meide Casting

Bharat Forge

Kubota

Esco Corporation

SinoJit

Mueller Industries Inc

Precision Castparts

The research report provides a segmented analysis of the global Ferrous Castings market based on the categories of type and applications.

Based on types, the market can be divided into-

Gray Iron Castings

Ductile Iron Castings

Malleable Iron Castings

Steel Castings

Based on applications, the global Ferrous Castings market can be segmented into –

Machinery & Equipment

Motor Vehicles

Pipe & Fitting

Valves, Pumps & Compressors

Aerospace Equipment

Others

Apart from these, the report also provides a regionally segmented outlook of the global Ferrous Castings market, with the key regions of China, Japan, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and India in focus.

