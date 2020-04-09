Global Fiber-optic Cable Market 2019 – Corning, CommScope, General Cable, Belden

MarketReports.us has added a new research report to its repository, titled, “Global Fiber-optic Cable Market 2019 Industry Research Report”. The report assesses the figures of the global Fiber-optic Cable market and presents reliable forecasts as to the market’s growth prospects over the coming years.

The historical development trajectory of the global Fiber-optic Cable market up to 2018 is examined in the report, lending solid factual support to the analysis and estimations presented in the report. The geographical and competitive dynamics of the global Fiber-optic Cable market are also presented in the report, helping deliver a comprehensive picture of the market.

According to the report, the global Fiber-optic Cable market is expected to rise to US$ xx mn by 2025, exhibiting a robust xx % CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The market was valued at US$ xx mn in 2018.

Analysts have prepared this comprehensive report on the Global Fiber-optic Cable market research report 2019 by performing primary and secondary research, where primary research personifies the most of their research efforts, which is supplemented by extensive secondary research.

The report also provides details on the leading players in the global Fiber-optic Cable market, based on their updated industry profiles, market strategies, and overall business and financial outlook.

The list of key players in the global Fiber-optic Cable market currently includes –

Corning

CommScope

General Cable

Belden

OFS (Furukawa)

Fujikura

SUMITOMO

Prysmian Group

Nexans

YOFC

Futong Group

HTGD

Tongding Optic-Electronic

FiberHome

ZTT

Kaile

Fasten Group

Jiangsu Etern

Yangtze Communications

The research report provides a segmented analysis of the global Fiber-optic Cable market based on the categories of type and applications.

Based on types, the market can be divided into-

Self-supporting aerial cable

Duct optical cable

Armored buried cable

Submarine optical cable

Based on applications, the global Fiber-optic Cable market can be segmented into –

Telecommunication optical cable

Outdoor short distance optical cable

Hybrid fiber optic cable

Indoor optical cable

Apart from these, the report also provides a regionally segmented outlook of the global Fiber-optic Cable market, with the key regions of China, Japan, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and India in focus.

