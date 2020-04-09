Global Geotextile Market 2019 – Koninklijke Ten Cate, GSE Environmental, Terrafix

MarketReports.us has added a new research report to its repository, titled, “Global Geotextile Market 2019 Industry Research Report”. The report assesses the figures of the global Geotextile market and presents reliable forecasts as to the market’s growth prospects over the coming years.

The historical development trajectory of the global Geotextile market up to 2018 is examined in the report, lending solid factual support to the analysis and estimations presented in the report. The geographical and competitive dynamics of the global Geotextile market are also presented in the report, helping deliver a comprehensive picture of the market.

According to the report, the global Geotextile market is expected to rise to US$ xx mn by 2025, exhibiting a robust xx % CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The market was valued at US$ xx mn in 2018.

Analysts have prepared this comprehensive report on the Global Geotextile market research report 2019 by performing primary and secondary research, where primary research personifies the most of their research efforts, which is supplemented by extensive secondary research.

The report also provides details on the leading players in the global Geotextile market, based on their updated industry profiles, market strategies, and overall business and financial outlook.

The list of key players in the global Geotextile market currently includes –

Koninklijke Ten Cate

GSE Environmental

Terrafix

Leggett & Platt

Propex Operating Company

WINFAB

Geofabrics Australasia

Tessilbrenta

Fibertex Nonwovens

Northwest Linings

Carthage Mills

Layfield

Fibertex South Africa

TYPAR Geosynthetics

Geofabrics New Zealand

Nilex

Terram

The research report provides a segmented analysis of the global Geotextile market based on the categories of type and applications.

Based on types, the market can be divided into-

Woven

Nonwoven

Based on applications, the global Geotextile market can be segmented into –

Dams

Roads

Airports

Construction

Others

Apart from these, the report also provides a regionally segmented outlook of the global Geotextile market, with the key regions of China, Japan, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and India in focus.

