Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market to 2019-2025| Bosch Thermotechnology, Carrier, Vaillant, BDR Thermea, Modine, Nibe Industrier, Mitsubishi Electric, Danfoss Group

This report studies the Geothermal Heat Pump market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Geothermal Heat Pump market by product type and applications/end industries.



The global Geothermal Heat Pump market is valued at 3.22 billion USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 7.42 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.02% between 2017 and 2025.

The major players in global Geothermal Heat Pump market include

Bosch Thermotechnology

Carrier

Vaillant

BDR Thermea

Modine

Nibe Industrier

Mitsubishi Electric

Viessmann

Trane

Stiebel Eltron

Danfoss Group

Weishaupt

Swegon

Wolf

OCHSNER Warmepumpen

On the basis of product, the Geothermal Heat Pump market is primarily split into

Vertical Closed Loop

Horizontal Closed Loop

Open Loop

Others



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Geothermal Heat Pump in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

ROW



