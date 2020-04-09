Global Humanoid Robot Market Size & Share, Analysis, Business Development Trends, High Growth and Forecast-2025

The Report Humanoid Robot Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2025 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Global Humanoid Robot Market: Overview

Humanoid robots have attracted groundswell of interest from robotics manufacturers and industry verticals in recent decades. Their advent opens a new paradigm in robotics research and continue to present exciting challenges to manufacturers. Humanoid robots are characterized not only by human-like body make up but are conferred human-like information processing. The human appearance has increased their acceptability in daily lives, such as in households and workplaces. The integration with artificial intelligence is what makes the use of humanoid robots increasingly interesting in solving real-life challenges.

Considerable advances in humanoid research have made these robots more relevant and useful in performing real-life tasks. The trends also reinforce the various growth trajectories of the global market. The reproducibility of humanoid robot systems is an exciting proposition fueling the strides that the market is expected to take in the near future. Score of research studies by universities and institution in collaboration with robotics technology players in developing and developed nations help in expanding the prospects of the market. In past couple years, studies have been made to improve human-like qualities of humanoids. Such studies have made humanoid robots functional as social robots or they can double as counsellors. A large part of these advances are fueled by developments in software and mechanics. The advent of advanced humanoid mechatronic systems with novel sensorimotor capabilities has been a noticeable breakthrough. The space is still emerging and industry efforts are aimed at making them more responsive to human commands and touch functions.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/7742

Humanoid robots are robots that resemble the body shape and characteristics of humans such as the ability to walk in upright position. Humanoid robots typically possess physical appearance similar to that of a human, including two arms, two legs, and a head. Characteristics of humanoid robots include autonomous learning, safe interaction with the surrounding environment and humans, and self-maintenance. Humanoid robots are employed in various applications such as scientific research, personal assistance, entertainment, automotive manufacturing line, education, and greeting guests and visitors. Usage of humanoid robots developed with artificial intelligence algorithms is expected to increase in perilous tasks such as space exploration missions. Various sensors including proprioceptive and exteroceptive sensors and actuators are used in humanoid robots to measure the surrounding attributes in order to help the robots work efficiently.

Rise in demand for humanoid robots from the retail industry, increase in usage of humanoid robots in education and research purposes, and significant technological advancements in robotics are some of the key factors expected to drive the global humanoid robots market during the forecast period. Furthermore, usage of humanoid robots to greet and advise customers and present and demonstrate products in retail outlets is on the rise. Moreover, humanoid robots are an effective way of gathering consumer data such as gender, phone numbers, zip codes, email addresses, habits, and service feedback that help stores in serving their customers efficiently. Considering this, a number of retail outlets are adopting humanoid robots to enhance their customer experience. In September 2017, Sprint Corporation, a U.S.-based telecommunication service provider, announced the implementation of Pepper, a humanoid robot developed by SoftBank Robotics Corp. in its retail outlets. The company is planning to use the robot to gain market insights by engaging it with customers in its stores. SoftBank has deployed more than 10,000 Pepper robots in various organizations across the globe including Pizza Hut, Singapore. In several developed countries, humanoid robots are being deployed in classrooms to impart math, science, engineering, and technology lessons. Developed by the University of California, RUBI, a humanoid robot, is being used by a number of preschools in California to teach foreign languages to students. However, significant capital investments in research and development and high cost of humanoid robots are some of the factors expected to hinder the growth of the humanoid robot market. Nonetheless, growing geriatric population in counties such as Japan and China is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities to the humanoid robot market during the forecast period. Humanoid robots can be used to help aged people with their daily activities.

The global humanoid robot market can be segmented on the basis of component, application, and region. Based on component, the humanoid robot market can be divided into hardware and software. The hardware segment of the humanoid robot market can be further classified into sensor, actuator, controller, power source, and others. Rise in adoption of artificial intelligence algorithms in humanoid robots to boost robots’ performance is expected to a primary reason for the leading market share of the software segment. In terms of application, the humanoid robot market can be categorized into personal assistance, education, search & rescue, entertainment, research & space exploration, public relations, and others. Increase in implementation of robots in retail outlets to enhance customer experience is expected to push the revenues of public relations segment of the humanoid robot market. Geographically, the global humanoid robot market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. Asia Pacific is expected to contribute a substantial revenue share to the humanoid robot market during the forecast period owing to growing geriatric population in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/7742

Key players in the global humanoid robot market include SoftBank Robotics Corp., ROBOTIS, KAWADA ROBOTICS Inc., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Hajime Research Institute, Ltd., UBTECH Robotics, Inc., DST Robot Co., Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, PAL Robotics SL, and ROBO GARAGE Co. Ltd.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/it-and-telecommunication/7742/humanoid-robot-global-industry-market-research-reports

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]