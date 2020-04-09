Global HVDC Converter Station Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2024

Our latest research report entitled HVDC Converter Station Market (by technology (voltage source converter (VSC) and line commutated converter (LCC)), components (converter station, converter unit, converter valves, converter transformers, and others), configuration (monopolar, and multi-terminal) and application (power industry, interconnecting networks and oil & gas)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of HVDC Converter Station. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure HVDC Converter Station cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential HVDC Converter Station growth factors.

The forecast HVDC Converter Station Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, HVDC Converter Station on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global HVDC converter station market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is widely used to transmit long distance bulk power and connect two separate AC systems. As a result, it is necessary to install expensive filter-compensation units and reactive power compensation units. These converter stations are especially used for converting alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC). Mercury arc valves were used in the beginning in every HVDC system. The HVDC system is less expensive and has minimum losses and it transmits power between the unsynchronized AC systems.

Increasing demand for for cost effective solution for long distance power transmission and government policies towards DC transmission are the factors driving the growth of the HVDC converter station market. Additionally, increasing number of renewable energy generation plants such as solar farms are anticipated to have positive impact for the growth of the HVDC converter station market. However, transmission congestion, instability, and high initial setup cost are the factors likely to hamper the growth of the HVDC converter market during the forecast period. On the other hand, lengthy approval processes for transmission projects is also the factor having negative impact for the growth of the market.

Furthermore, growing concerns over reducing fossil fuels and increasing carbon emissions have led to the growth of offshore wind farms that require HVDC converter to connect their farms to the grids. This in turn is anticipated to provide several growth opportunities for the key players in the HVDC converter station market. Moreover, rapid adoption rate for the UHVDC Technology in China is also providing opportunities for the HVDC converter market over the Upcoming years.

Among the geographies, Europe dominated the HVDC converter station market owing to the investments in power transmission by major economies such as the UK, Germany, and Italy. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the HVDC converter station market over the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation by Technology, Components, Configuration And Application

The report on global HVDC converter station market covers segments such as, technology, components, configuration and application. On the basis of technology the global HVDC converter station market is categorized into voltage source converter (vsc) and line commutated converter (lcc). On the basis of components the global HVDC converter station market is categorized into converter station, converter unit, converter valves, converter transformers, filters, reactive power source, smoothing reactor and HVDC system pole. On the basis of configuration the global HVDC converter station market is categorized into monopolar, bi-polar, back-to-back and multi-terminal. On the basis of application the global HVDC converter station market is categorized into power industry, interconnecting networks and oil & gas.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global HVDC converter station market such as, GE, ABB Ltd., Siemens A.G., Toshiba Corporation, BHEL, Mitsubishi Electric, NR Electric Co., Ltd., TransGrid Solutions Inc., Prysmian Group, Nexans SA and American Superconductor.

