Global Medical Pillows Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2025
Medical pillows are bed accessories that provide comfort and support. In fact, medical pillows assist with preventing several prevalent conditions, with specific regards to neck pain and back pain.
The global Medical Pillows market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Medical Pillows volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medical Pillows market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sleep Angel
Tempur
Goldbone
Sinomax
Sleepezbedz
AiSleep
Chiroflow
P.health
365Sleep
Serta
Comfort Revolution
Ningbo Comfort Furniture & Bedding
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Body Pillow
Neck Pillow
Foam Pillow
Bed Pillow
Other
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Clinics
Home Care
