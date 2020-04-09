Global Medical Robotic Systems Market Report 2024: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market Projections for Upcoming Years

Our latest research report entitled Medical Robotic Systems Market (by type (into surgical robots, non-invasive radiosurgery robotic systems, prosthetics/exoskeletons, assistive and rehabilitation systems and non-medical robotics in hospitals), application (neurology, orthopedics robotic systems, laparoscopy and special education,)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Medical Robotic Systems. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Medical Robotic Systems cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Medical Robotic Systems growth factors.

The forecast Medical Robotic Systems Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Medical Robotic Systems on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to a report the global medical robotic systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Introduction of robotics in the medical industry has greatly revolutionalized the healthcare industry. Robotics has a wide range of applications in healthcare. Medical robotic systems include robot-assisted surgery that uses a robotic system to aid in surgical processes. Robotically assisted surgery is developed to assist the surgeon in operating patients. Here, the surgeon is in complete control of the system at all times, however as the machine has greater reach and flexibility, smaller incisions made with more precision are enough to access the problem areas. Moreover, robotics are also been designed to do a repetitive task that was previously performed by nurses. Nurses are often overwhelmed by physically and mentally daunting tasks and sometimes it creates an unpleasant experience for everyone involved. Robotic nurses are thus been designed to carry out a repetitive task that will help carry this burden in the future.

Improved efficiency, precision, and flexibility provided by the surgical robots in routine procedures are the major factors driving the medical robotics system market. In addition, rehabilitation robot facilitates and supports the lives of infirm, elderly people, or those with dysfunction of body parts affecting movement. Thus with increasing adoption of these robots the medical robotic systems market is boosting. These robots can interact with their patients, check on their living conditions and can even book appointments with the doctor. Moreover, increasing incidence of knee disorder in the aging population, growing prevalence’s of laparoscopic surgeries, roadside accidents, rising cases of trauma injuries and increasing the incidences of sports accident are the supporting factors fuelling the growth of the market.

However, high cost associated with the equipment and maintenance cost force many hospitals to overlook the adoption of the medical robotic system. Advancements in technology in medical robotic systems have effectively brought down the costs of medical care by eliminating human error, reducing operating time, streamlining operating theatres, and preserving staff for other critical procedures. These factors are anticipated to boost the medical robotics systems market down the years. Medical robotics system is witnessing a change in trend due to technological up gradations in some are such as 3D-Imaging and HD surgical microscopic cameras.

Among the region, North America accounted to be the largest region in medical robotics system owing to increasing demand for robot-assisted surgeries and better reimbursement policies. In addition adoption of several types of medical robotic system such as surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, bio-robots, pharmacy automation and telepresence robots in various healthcare verticals have facilitated growth in this region. Besides this, the presence of major players in this region has augmented the growth of medical robotic systems in this region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit fastest growing CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Type And Application

The report on global medical robotic systems market covers segments such as type and application. On the basis of type the global medical robotic systems market is categorized into surgical robots, non-invasive radiosurgery robotic systems, prosthetics/exoskeletons, assistive and rehabilitation systems and non-medical robotics in hospitals. On the basis of application the global medical robotic systems market is categorized into neurology, orthopedics robotic systems, laparoscopy, and special education.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global medical robotic systems market such as, Stryker Corporation, Kirby Lester, Intuitive Surgical, Hocoma , Mazor Robotics, Accuray , Omnicell , EKSO Bionics , Arxium and Hansen Medical .

