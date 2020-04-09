Global Micro Reactors Market to 2019-2025: Corning, Chemtrix, Little Things Factory, AM Technology, Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik BTS, Microinnova Engineering

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Micro Reactors Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

A micro reactor is a device in which chemical reactions take place in a confinement with typical lateral dimensions below 1 mm; the most typical form of such confinement are microchannels. Microreactors are studied in the field of micro process engineering, together with other devices (such as micro heat exchangers) in which physical processes occur. The microreactor is usually a continuous flow reactor (contrast with/to a batch reactor).

Microreactors offer many advantages over conventional scale reactors, including vast improvements in energy efficiency, reaction speed and yield, safety, reliability, scalability, on-site/on-demand production, and a much finer degree of process control.



The microreactor technology has attracted a great deal of attention as an enabling tool for novel reaction development and scale-up.

This report focuses on the global Micro Reactors status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Micro Reactors development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Corning

Chemtrix

Little Things Factory

AM Technology

Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik BTS

Microinnova Engineering

Uniqsis

Vapourtec

Future Chemistry

Syrris

Suzhou Wenhao

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lab Use

Production Use



Market segment by Application, split into

Specialty Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Commodity Chemicals

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Micro Reactors status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Micro Reactors development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

