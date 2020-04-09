Global Micro Reactors Market to 2019-2025: Corning, Chemtrix, Little Things Factory, AM Technology, Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik BTS, Microinnova Engineering
Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on "Global Micro Reactors Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025"
A micro reactor is a device in which chemical reactions take place in a confinement with typical lateral dimensions below 1 mm; the most typical form of such confinement are microchannels. Microreactors are studied in the field of micro process engineering, together with other devices (such as micro heat exchangers) in which physical processes occur. The microreactor is usually a continuous flow reactor (contrast with/to a batch reactor).
Microreactors offer many advantages over conventional scale reactors, including vast improvements in energy efficiency, reaction speed and yield, safety, reliability, scalability, on-site/on-demand production, and a much finer degree of process control.
The microreactor technology has attracted a great deal of attention as an enabling tool for novel reaction development and scale-up.
In 2017, the global Micro Reactors market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Micro Reactors status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Micro Reactors development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Corning
Chemtrix
Little Things Factory
AM Technology
Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik BTS
Microinnova Engineering
Uniqsis
Vapourtec
Future Chemistry
Syrris
Suzhou Wenhao
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Lab Use
Production Use
Market segment by Application, split into
Specialty Chemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Commodity Chemicals
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Micro Reactors status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Micro Reactors development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
