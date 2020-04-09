Global Multi-Lead ECG Machines Market to Witness Exponential Rise in Revenue Share During the Forecast Period

An electrocardiogram (ECG) is a graphical recording of cardiac cycle produced by heart through an electrocardiograph. An electrocardiograph translates the heart electrical activity into line tracing on paper. ECG picks up electrical impulses generated by the polarization and depolarization of cardiac tissue and translates them into a waveform. The line is represented in spikes and dips form and is known as waves. ECG helps in detecting impulse produced by heart. ECG is mainly used to detect heart problems. A standard clinical ECG consists of 12 different leads. ECG is also used to know the cause of symptoms such as chest pain and palpitation with the help of ECG machine. ECG machine are medical equipments designed to measure heart rate. ECG machine can vary in size and function depending upon the requirements. ECG is specifically used to measure electrical current generated through heart with the help of multi-lead ECG machines. Multi-lead ECG machines are used for medical diagnostic purpose to measure patient heart rate, especially the electrical signal produced by the heart. Multi-lead ECG machines are available for home, personal use and sports. Multi-lead ECG machines are also used to diagnose heart attacks and heart murmurs. Some of the common multi-lead ECG machines are 12 lead ECG, 5 lead ECG and 3 lead ECG. 12 lead ECG is the standard ECG machine used for diagnosing chest pain, seizures and fainting. 5 lead ECG machine consists of 4 electrodes and used to monitor continuously during surgical procedure. 3 lead ECG machines are used to monitor heart rhythm and also used with other cardiac test such as echocardiogram.

North America dominates the global multi-lead ECG machines market due to rising aging population and increase in cardiovascular diseases. Europe is expected to show low growth rate due to inadequate reimbursement policies for cardiovascular diseases. Asia is expected to show high growth rate due to growing aging population and rise in purchasing power of people. Some of the key driving forces for the multi-lead ECG machines market in emerging countries such as India, Brazil and China are rising aging population and increasing health consciousness.

In recent time there is increased use of multi-lead ECG machines due to increasing number of lifestyle associated diseases. Rise in purchasing power and technological advancements are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global multi-lead ECG machines market. In addition, increasing healthcare awareness among people is also fuelling the growth of the global multi-lead ECG machines market. However, limited reimbursements and economic slowdown are some of the factors restraining the growth of the global multi-lead ECG machines market. In addition, market saturation is also restraining the growth of the global multi-lead ECG machines market.

Mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures could develop an opportunity for multi-lead ECG machines manufacturing companies. In addition untapped emerging market could develop an opportunity for the growth of the global multi-lead ECG machines market. Some of the market trends for the global multi-lead ECG machines market are rising use of handheld ECG devices and portable handheld ECG monitors. Some of the companies operating in the global multi-lead ECG machines market are GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Mindray Medical International Limited, Schiller AG and Spacelabs Healthcare. Others companies include Welch Allyn, CardioNet Inc. and Nihon Kohden Corporation.

