Global Oilfield Services Market – Forecast, Demand, Outlook and Market Research Report

Our latest research report entitled Oilfield Services Market (by service (Seismic, processing & separation, workover & completion, production, drilling, subsea services), application (onshore and offshore), type (equipment rental, field operation, analytical & consulting services)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Oilfield Services. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Oilfield Services cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Oilfield Services growth factors.

The forecast Oilfield Services Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Oilfield Services on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. The global oilfield services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.87% between 2018 and 2024 in terms of value. Globally, the oilfield services market is expected to be driven by factors such as growing demand for petroleum products and other crude oil based products, global recovery of crude oil prices and, growth in shale gas extraction are some of the drivers promoting the growth in this market. Moreover, rapidly growing offshore industry especially in the gulf countries are further expected to augment the market size of oilfield services market. The growth in the world oilfield services market is primarily restrained by fluctuating crude oil prices, which affect the profitability of the oil companies and thereby affect the oilfield services companies. On the other hand developing new digital efficiencies and expansion and addition of new product offering coupled with long-term contracts is likely to provide the opportunities for the oilfield services market.

The report segments the global oilfield services market on the basis of services, types and applications. Among the services, the production services accounted for the largest market size of USD 36.04 billion in 2017 while drilling services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Among the types, the field operation accounted for the largest market size in the year 2017 while technical and analytical services are projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the period of 2018 to 2024.

Market Segmentation by Service, Application, And Type

The report on global oilfield services market covers segments such as service, application, and type. The service segments include Seismic services, processing & separation services, workover & completion services, production, drilling services, subsea services, and others. On the basis of application the global oilfield services market is categorized into onshore, and offshore. Furthermore, on the basis of type the oilfield services market is segmented as field operation, Technical and analytical services and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global oilfield services market such as, BAKER HUGHES INCORPORATED (A GE COMPANY), Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Archer Limited, Superior Energy Services, Inc., Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton, C&J Energy Services Pvt Ltd., Trican Well Services Pvt. Ltd, CUDD ENERGY SERVICES, INC., TechnipFMC and Weatherford International Inc.

