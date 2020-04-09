Global Ovarian Cancer Market to Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing to Rapid Increase in Demand

Ovarian cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the ovaries. Ovarian cancer is the most common type of cancer among women. Epithelial tumor, stromal tumor and germ cell tumors are the type of ovarian cancer. Pelvic discomfort, abdominal pressure, urinary urgency, swelling, low back pain, loss of appetite, change in bladder habits and lack of energy are some of the sign and symptoms for the ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer is diagnosed with the help of pelvic examination, blood test, ultrasound and other tests such as MRI, PET and CT. Lack of early warning symptoms and early diagnostic tests for detection are the major causes of high rate of death due to ovarian cancer. It is one of the common causes of cancer death in women. According to World Cancer Research Fund International, in 2012, 239,000 new cases of ovarian cancer were detected. Globally, it constitutes about 1.7% of all cancer cases in 2012. Inherited gene mutation, estrogen hormone replacement therapy, polycystic ovary syndrome and fertility treatment may increase risk of ovarian cancer. Some of the complications in ovarian cancer is it can spread to other organs such as abdominal cavity, pelvis and abdominal lymph nodes, bones, liver, brain and sac surrounding the lymph nodes. The treatment of ovarian cancer is based on the stage of the disease. The treatment includes surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and biological therapy. Ovarian cancer is most chemo-sensitive cancer. The chemotherapy drugs are more effective when given in combination with radiation therapy.

North America dominates the global market for ovarian cancer due to large number of aging population. Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in the global ovarian cancer market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing ovarian cancer markets in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the key driving forces for ovarian cancer market in emerging countries are rise in healthcare expenditure, large pool of patients and rising government funding.

In recent times there is increased in ovarian cancer due to increasing aging population of women. Increasing prevalence of ovarian cancer, introduction of new drugs and therapies, increase in healthcare expenditure and increased government funding are some of the key factors driving the growth for global ovarian cancer market. In addition, increasing healthcare awareness is also fuelling the growth of global ovarian cancer market. However, subsequent launch of generic drugs and patent expiration of blockbuster drugs, such as Taxol, Gemzar, Paraplatin and Hycamtin are some of the major factors restraining the growth for global ovarian cancer market.

Lack of accurate diagnosis of ovarian cancer could lead a challenge for the global ovarian cancer market. Some of the trends for the global ovarian cancer market are increasing in funding activity and use of combination therapy for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Some of the major companies operating in the global ovarian cancer market are Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novogen, Inc., Genentech Inc., Aetera Zenteris Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.