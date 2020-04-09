Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Pharmaceutical Robots Market (by type (traditional robots and collaborative pharmaceutical robots), application (drugs inspection, picking and packaging and laboratory applications)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Pharmaceutical Robots. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Pharmaceutical Robots cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Pharmaceutical Robots growth factors.

The forecast Pharmaceutical Robots Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Pharmaceutical Robots on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global pharmaceutical robots market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Robots can perform several tasks in the field of life science, laboratory and pharmaceutical applications that are beyond human capability. They can perform pharmaceutical manufacturing task faster, more cost-effectively and more consistently than humans. Robots can perform tasks around three or four times faster than humans and they are used 24 hours a day. Robots are designed to meet the pharmaceutical industry’s specification for hygiene and accuracy. Robots are widely used in pharmaceutical manufacturing for machining, assembly, dispensing, machine tending, material removal, pick and place, ultrasonic welding and test handling. The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI) stated that by 2018, robots are expected to be used in 34% of primary packaging plants in the pharmaceutical industry.

Pharmaceutical robots deal with the manufacturing of large volume of medicines that require greater speed, accuracy, reliability and more flexibility, these efficiency factors can be achieved through robot automation. In addition, technological advancement in robots and high adoption of robots in the pharmaceutical industry over the globe are driving the pharmaceutical robot market. However, high investment in the field of automated manufacturing in the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to hamper the Pharmaceutical Robots Market. Going further, leading key player in this marker are introducing technologically advanced robotic machines in the manufacturing field which is expected to provide growth opportunities for the Pharmaceutical Robots Market in the near future.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share in the pharmaceutical robots market followed by Europe. The presence of leading pharmaceutical companies in countries such as Japan and China is expected to accelerate the growth of the market in this region. International Federation of Robotics (IFR) stated that China is the largest market for industrial robots. Many countries in APAC provides 3rd party drug manufacturing services. In addition, APAC has the highest population in the world. With rising chronic and influenza prevalence, the demand for pharmaceutical products/ medicines is high in this region. This results in an increasing number of pharma companies settling in the APAC region. Europe is accounted to have a significant share in the pharmaceutical Robots Market owing to the high penetration of robotics in the countries like Germany, France, and the U.K. North America region is anticipated to offer lucrative growth for this market over the forecast period. The factors facilitating growth in the North America region are a presence of pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. and high adoption of automation to enhance efficiency. On the basis of type, the global pharmaceutical robots market is categorized into traditional robots and collaborative pharmaceutical robots. On the basis of application, the global pharmaceutical robots market is categorized into drugs inspection, picking and packaging, and laboratory applications.

Market Segmentation by Type And Application

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global pharmaceutical robots market such as Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd , ABB Ltd., Shibuya Corporation, Universal Robots A/S. , Marchesini Group S.P.A., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, and Universal Robots A/S.

