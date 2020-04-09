Global Propane Industry 2018 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

Our latest research report entitled Propane Market (by application (residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, chemical & refinery and transportation)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Propane. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Propane cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Propane growth factors.

The forecast Propane Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Propane on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. The global propane market is projected to grow with a CAGR 3.17% and 2.75% in terms of value and volume during the forecast period, 2018-2024 and reach USD 163.5 billion by 2024.

Rising demand of liquefied propane gas from increasing consumers globally and increasing preference of consumers due to lower cost of propane as compare to other fuel substitutes are the key factors driving the global propane market. Furthermore, rising demand of propane from petrochemical industry for the production of plastics, fibers and cosmetics will also drive the propane market globally over the forecast period. Moreover, huge demand of propane as motor fuel from automobile industry coupled with lower cost as compare to other fuels will also drive the global propane market over the forecast period. However, fluctuations in petroleum and crude oil prices primarily required for processing & refining of propane as well as inadequate infrastructure for retailing of propane and limited awareness of benefits associated with propane among the consumers are the prime factors responsible for restraining the growth of this market. Nevertheless, huge demand of clean fuel from marine industry which in turn increases the demand of propane and use of propane in power generation will bring opportunities to the global propane market. Hence, the global propane market is expected to face the challenges such as transportation, storage and supply.

Market Segmentation by Application and by Region

The report segments the propane market by application and by region. Market segmentation based on application includes residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, chemical & refinery and transportation. Moreover, residential sub segment is accounted to be the largest application sub segment and is likely to lead the global propane market due to non-toxicity of propane and less emission of carbon during combustion. Among the applications, the industrial and commercial segments together accounted for more than 61% share of the total propane consumed worldwide. The low cost associated with propane is one of the major factors driving the growth in the propane in these applications. Furthermore, no-toxicity and cost effectiveness of the propane is likely to drive its consumption in the residential and agriculture segments. The revenue from agriculture segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, among the application segments.

Competitive Landscape

The global propane market is projected to grow at a steady rate owing to increasing fuel prices. Moreover, the companies operating in this market focus on increasing their production capacities and economies of scales. The leading companies in this market include Marsh LP Gas Company Inc., Lykins Energy Solutions, Sparlingss Propane Co. Ltd., Ferrellgas Partners L.P., ThompsonGas, PteroChina Company Limited, Reliance Industries Ltd., AmeriGas, Shell, British Petroleum, BASF, Sinopec, PDVSA, Valero Energy Corp., ExxonMobil and Evonik.

