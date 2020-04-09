Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Growth Analysis, Opportunities Forecasts Report till 2023

The “Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market” report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Real-time locating systems (RTLS, also known as real-time location systems) are local systems for the identification and tracking of the location of assets and/or persons in real or near-real-time.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Real-time locating systems (RTLS) are used to automatically identify and track the location of objects or people in real time, usually within a building or other contained area. Wireless RTLS tags are attached to objects or worn by people, and in most RTLS, fixed reference points receive wireless signals from tags to determine their location.

The global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 32.4% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Axcess International

Plus Location Systems

Decawave

Intelligent Insites

Bespoon

RF Technologies

Borda Technology

Purelink

Teletracking Technologies

Sonitor Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

RFID

Wi-Fi

Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

Infrared (IR)

Ultrasound

ZigBee

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Other RTLS Technologies

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Employee Management

Clinical Monitoring

Asset Monitoring

Patient Safety

