Global Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Global Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Market

Flexible electronics, also known as flex circuits, is a technology for assembling electronic circuits by mounting electronic devices on flexible plastic substrates, such as polyimide, PEEK or transparent conductive polyester film. Additionally, flex circuits can be screen printed silver circuits on polyester. Flexible electronic assemblies may be manufactured using identical components used for rigid printed circuit boards, allowing the board to conform to a desired shape, or to flex during its use.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Stretchable and Conformal Electronics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Among other applications, healthcare segments is expected to a solid growth in the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Stretchable and Conformal Electronics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Aiq Smart

Bebop

Cityzen

Directa Plus

Dupont

Eurecat

adidas

Footfalls And Heartbeats

Forster Rohner

Fujikura Kasei

Henkel

Hexoskin

Infinite Corridor

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Stretchable Circuits & Batteries

Stretchable Conductors

Electroactive Polymers

Photovoltaics

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Stretchable and Conformal Electronics market.

Chapter 1, to describe Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Stretchable and Conformal Electronics, with sales, revenue, and price of Stretchable and Conformal Electronics, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Stretchable and Conformal Electronics, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Stretchable and Conformal Electronics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Stretchable and Conformal Electronics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Stretchable and Conformal Electronics by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Stretchable and Conformal Electronics by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Stretchable and Conformal Electronics by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Stretchable and Conformal Electronics by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Stretchable and Conformal Electronics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

List of tables

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Picture

Table Product Specifications of Stretchable and Conformal Electronics

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Stretchable and Conformal Electronics by Types in 2017

Table Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Types for Major Manufacturers

Figure Stretchable Circuits & Batteries Picture

Figure Stretchable Conductors Picture

Figure Electroactive Polymers Picture

Figure Photovoltaics Picture

Figure Others Picture

Figure Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Sales Market Share by Applications in 2017

Figure Healthcare Picture

Figure Consumer Electronics Picture

Figure Automotive Picture

Figure Aerospace and Defense Picture

Figure Others Picture

Figure United States Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Canada Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Mexico Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Germany Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure France Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure UK Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Russia Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023), continued…

